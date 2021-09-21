LANCASTER — Turning in what was perhaps their most complete performance of the season thus far, the Athens Bulldogs defeated previously unbeaten Fairfield Union High School 2-1 Monday night in a non-conference away game.
From the opening whistle, both teams raced up and down the field, probing for weaknesses and looking for opportunities to score, but with neither squad able to take control of the game.
Unable to capitalize on their height on three early corner kick plays, the Falcons’ best chance to score in the first 20 minutes came on a dangerous direct free kick taken from 35 yards away. Shifting to his left, junior goalkeeper Nathan Kallet caught the ball easily — the first of five saves he would be called upon to make in the first half.
For the Bulldogs, multiple long runs down the left touchline by junior Luke Scanlan and sharp interior passing from midfielders Braulio Rosas-Clouse and Austin Jaunarajs kept the Fairfield Union defense on its toes. Athens forwards Rowan Featheringham, Brady Jaunarajs, Russell Otieno and Walji Dadem had difficulty finding their range, however, lobbing a flurry of crosses just beyond their intended targets and launching several shots over the crossbar.
Athens’ first serious threat came at the 22-minute mark when Brady Janaurajs unloaded a shot on goal that Falcons goalie Caleb Pack knocked down but was unable to cover. The loose ball was cleared by a defender but then immediately intercepted by Rosas-Clouse who fired a shot that Pack deflected over the bar.
Athens broke the deadlock with 17 minutes left in the half when Rosas-Clouse dribbled past three Falcon defenders before sending a perfect ball up the middle to junior Walji Dadem who found the upper part of the net from 15 yards out. Six minutes later, Rosas-Close earned his second assist of the night on a feed to junior Brady Jaunarajs, who put the Bulldogs up 2-0 on a blast from 10 yards away.
The frenetic pace of the game continued into the second half as Fairfield Union sought to claw its way back into the game and Athens worked to extend its lead.
By the midway point of the half, momentum began to shift in Athens’ favor as Bulldog midfielders and defenders began to consistently beat the Falcons to 50-50 balls. While two kick saves outside the box by Pack prevented another Bulldog score, long serves from Andy Pigman, Eric Carpenter and Owen Buckley increasingly kept the ball on the Falcons’ defensive end.
With 18 minutes left on the clock, Dadem uncorked a long shot that was blocked by Pack. A hard tackle in the box prevented Brady Jaunarajs from poking in the rebound and the Falcon defense cleared the ball away.
With Buckley and Scanlan securing the edges and seniors Carpenter and Andy Pagan plugging up the middle, the Bulldog defense shut down the Falcon attack for most of the second half, allowing just one shot on goal.
With three minutes left in regulation, the Bulldogs threatened one last time when Pigman ripped a shot from 25 yards away that caromed off the crossbar. Instead of increasing their lead, the Bulldogs saw it cut in half when Drake Burdett squeezed a shot past Kallett with just over a minute to play. It was too little too late for the Falcons, however, as the Bulldogs calmly ran out the clock.
The Bulldogs’ (6-2-3) next contest is against Unioto High School Wednesday night.
