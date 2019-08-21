GLOUSTER — The Athens Bulldogs closed the gap in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf race.
Athens posted a team score of 157, winning the third TVC-Ohio league match, which was hosted by Nelsonville-York and played at Forest Hills on Wednesday.
It marked the Bulldogs' first win of the league season after Alexander won the first two meets. Athens improves to 16-2 with the win, while Alexander is 17-1.
Athens' top four were all at 40 or under on the par-34 course.
Sam Carpenter led Athens with a score of 38. Tyson Smith followed with a round of 39. Ben Pratt and Nathan Shadik rounded out the team scoring when each shot a 40.
Matt McDonalds and Brayden Whiting each finished with a 44 to round out Athens' overall team effort.
While Alexander didn't get the team win, Whit Byrd was the medalist for the third time. He shot a one-over par 35.
TJ Vogt followed for the Spartans with a 43. Landon Atha shot a 45, while Jacob Conrath posted a 47.
Caleb Terry also shot a 45, while Matthew Morris had a 48 and Joey O'Rourke a 49 for Alexander.
Alexander finished one shot ahead of Meigs for second place, as the Marauders had a team score of 171.
The Marauders (11-7) were led by Cole Arnott's 39. He was followed by Dawson Justice (42), Austin Mahr (45) and Gus Kennedy (45).
Wellston finished fourth with a team score of 182 to move to 10-8 on the season. Brandyn Bush led the Rockets with a score of 38, while Hunter Cardwell had a 41. Timothy Stanley shot a 47 and Brice Sizemore a 56 to round out Wellston's scoring.
Vinton County (6-12) finished fifth with 188 shots. Isaiah Allen led the Vikings with a 45, followed by Eli Radabaugh (47), Owen Salyers (48) and Brock Hamon (48).
River Valley (3-15) was sixth at 218, led by Blaine Cline (51), Alex Euton (55), Joel Horner (56) and Jordan Lambert (56).
Nelsonville-York (0-18) came in seventh at 241. Caitlyn Hall led the Buckeyes with a 55, followed by Ryleigh Giffin (57), MacKenzie Hurd (63), Alexis Summers (66) and Jack McDonald (66).
The fourth TVC-Ohio match will be held Tuesday, with Meigs serving as the host school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.