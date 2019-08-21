Medalist round

Alexander's Whit Byrd was the medalist for Wednesday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match. Byrd shot a 35, winning medalist honors for the third time during the league season. 

 Submitted photo

GLOUSTER — The Athens Bulldogs closed the gap in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf race. 

Athens posted a team score of 157, winning the third TVC-Ohio league match, which was hosted by Nelsonville-York and played at Forest Hills on Wednesday. 

It marked the Bulldogs' first win of the league season after Alexander won the first two meets. Athens improves to 16-2 with the win, while Alexander is 17-1. 

Athens' top four were all at 40 or under on the par-34 course. 

Sam Carpenter led Athens with a score of 38. Tyson Smith followed with a round of 39. Ben Pratt and Nathan Shadik rounded out the team scoring when each shot a 40. 

Matt McDonalds and Brayden Whiting each finished with a 44 to round out Athens' overall team effort. 

While Alexander didn't get the team win, Whit Byrd was the medalist for the third time. He shot a one-over par 35. 

TJ Vogt followed for the Spartans with a 43. Landon Atha shot a 45, while Jacob Conrath posted a 47. 

Caleb Terry also shot a 45, while Matthew Morris had a 48 and Joey O'Rourke a 49 for Alexander. 

Alexander finished one shot ahead of Meigs for second place, as the Marauders had a team score of 171. 

The Marauders (11-7) were led by Cole Arnott's 39. He was followed by Dawson Justice (42), Austin Mahr (45) and Gus Kennedy (45). 

Wellston finished fourth with a team score of 182 to move to 10-8 on the season. Brandyn Bush led the Rockets with a score of 38, while Hunter Cardwell had a 41. Timothy Stanley shot a 47 and Brice Sizemore a 56 to round out Wellston's scoring. 

Vinton County (6-12) finished fifth with 188 shots. Isaiah Allen led the Vikings with a 45, followed by Eli Radabaugh (47), Owen Salyers (48) and Brock Hamon (48). 

River Valley (3-15) was sixth at 218, led by Blaine Cline (51), Alex Euton (55), Joel Horner (56) and Jordan Lambert (56). 

Nelsonville-York (0-18) came in seventh at 241. Caitlyn Hall led the Buckeyes with a 55, followed by Ryleigh Giffin (57), MacKenzie Hurd (63), Alexis Summers (66) and Jack McDonald (66). 

The fourth TVC-Ohio match will be held Tuesday, with Meigs serving as the host school. 

