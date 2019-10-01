CIRCLEVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs competed in the Division I Girls Sectional Tournament on Monday.
The tournament was held at the Pickaway Golf Course, in Circleville.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 505, finishing sixth out of seven teams.
The top three teams and the top three individuals not on a qualifying team punched their ticket to the district tournament.
Athens was led by sophomore Olivia Kaiser. She finished with a score of 119, finishing in 22nd place.
Freshman Madallyn Whiting followed closely with a round of 121 to finish 24th overall.
Sophomore Grace Corrigan posted a score of 127, good for 26th place. Sophomore Regan Bobo had a round of 138 to finish in a tie for 30th, while sophomore Abby Cornwell carded a 143 to finish 32nd.
Warren won the team sectional title with a score of 398. Logan was second at 402, led by sophomore Ashley Aldridge's 95.
Miami Trace was third at 404 to also advance.
Marietta was fourth at 422, Chillicothe was fifth at 474 and Jackson finished seventh at 513.
Miami Trace sophomore Alyssa Butler took first place overall with a score of 88.
