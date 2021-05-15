RACINE — The Athens Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a win.
Athens recorded 12 hits, leading to an 11-1 win at Southern on Friday.
The Bulldogs scored four runs in first and two in the second to lead 6-1.
Athens then added four runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to go ahead 11-1.
Will Matters and Will Ginder combined to throw a four-hitter against the Tornadoes.
Matters started and pitched three innings, giving up an unearned run on three hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Ginder came on in relief and worked the final two innings. He allowed only one hit without walking a batter.
Matters and Derrick Welsh both led the way at the plate with three hits apiece.
Matters was 3 for 4 with four runs and a walk. Welsh was also 3 for 4, hitting a double, scoring a run and driving a run home.
Peyton Gail hit a double, scoring three runs and driving in two. Ginder also added a double at the plate and two RBIs. Cameron Niese hit a double, driving in three runs and scoring another run.
Landon Wheatley had a single and a run, while Tanner McCune had a single and two RBIs. Shane McDade had a single and run scored.
The Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 14-11 record, as they ended a four-game losing streak.
Athens is a No. 9 seed in the Division II sectional tournament, and travels to No 8 Circleville on Monday.
