COLUMBUS — Athletes representing the Athens Bulldogs and Federal Hocking Lancers competed last Wednesday at the OHSAA Central, East, and Southeast District Swimming Championship held at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on the Ohio State University campus.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to get three events in the top eight which led to a 10th place team finish. Lourdes Benencia Courreges' fourth place finish in the 100 yard Breaststroke event led the Lady Bulldogs. Kristina Rana's eighth place 100 Backstroke finish was the only other individual performance on the podium.
The lone Athens County swimmer to advance to the OHSAA State Swimming Championship is Rana. Her time in the 100 Backstroke is among the top 24 times turned in statewide. Rana will compete Thursday at the Canton McKinley High School Natatorium. Competition begins at 5 p.m.
Rana and Benencia Courreges were joined by Nikki Bean and Alyssa Suh for a sixth place finish in the 200 Medley Relay.
There were a total of twelve Bulldogs swimmers who competed at this championship meet.
Benencia Courreges placed 16th in the 200 Individual Medley. Rana's 200 Freestyle was good enough for a 13th place. Bean was 22nd in the 50 Freestyle and 23rd in the 100 Butterfly. Suh placed 25th in the 100 Breaststroke. Zoe Miller turned in a 20th place 500 Freestyle finish. Izzy Pittaway finished 23rd in the 100 Breaststroke and 28th in the 200 Freestyle. Kella Rice was 28th in the 100 Butterfly.
The Lady Bulldogs' 200 Free Relay team of Suh, Rice, Pittaway, and Benencia Courreges finished in ninth place. A 10th place was turned in by the quartet of Bean, Rice, Pittaway, and Rana in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
The Athens boys swim team's best performance was turned in by sophomore Sam Gutekanst who placed 12th in the 500 Freestyle and 16th in the 200 Individual Medley. Gabi Santiago Flores was the only other Bulldog to compete individually. Santiago Flores finished 18th in the 500 Freestyle and 29th in the 100 Backstroke.
Two Athens boys' relays competed. Santiago Flores, Gutekanst, Andy Pagan, and Cole Albert finished 24th in the 200 Freestyle Relay.
The 400 Freestyle Relay team placed 19th behind the efforts of Santiago Flores, Gutekanst, Denis Govorov, and Albert.
The Federal Hocking Lancers were represented at this district championship for the first time. Juniors Ashton Tucker and Jake Clark made their debut swims. Tucker placed 25th in the 100 Butterfly while Clark ended up 30th in both the 200 and 500 Freestyle races.
