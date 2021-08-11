WATERFORD — The Athens Bulldogs had another strong showing on the golf course.
The Athens girls finished third out of 10 teams during Wednesday's Waterford Invitational.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 370, behind first-place Gallia Academy (345) and second-place Warren (355).
Lisa Liu paced Athens with a round of 87, good for sixth overall in the field. She shot a 42 on the front nine, and a 45 on the back nine.
Helen Liu was tied for 10th overall with a score of 89. She was also consistent, carding a 44 on the front nine and a 45 on the back nine.
Olivia Kaiser was third for Athens, shooting a 93. She had a 46 on the front nine, and a 47 on the back.
Maddie Whiting rounded out Athens' team score by shooting a 101. She had a 46 on the front nine, and a 55 on the back.
Regan Bobo posted a score of 104. She shot a 47 on the front nine, and a 57 on the back.
All five Bulldogs had career-best 18-hole scores. The 370 was also a program record for 18 holes, beating the old mark by a whopping 52 strokes.
Athens has an overall record of 15-2 to start the season.
The Athens boys also competed at Waterford, finishing with a team score of 344.
Nathan Shadik had a strong day by shooting a 70. He fired a 36 on the front nine, then improved with a 34 on the back nine.
Milan Hall followed with an 82, going 39 on the front nine and 43 on the back. Jay Choi came in with a score of 92. He shot a 44 on the front nine, and a 48 on the back nine.
Carter Wharton and Sam Goldsberry each shot an even 100 for Athens. Wharton had a 46 on the front nine, and a 54 on the back nine.
Goldsberry had a 54 on the front nine, and a 46 on the back nine.
