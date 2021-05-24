MARIETTA — The Athens Bulldogs kept busy in Thursday's Division I East/Southeast District track and field meet.
The Bulldogs had athletes advance to regional competition in 20 different events in the meet held at Marietta College.
The success led the Athens boys to a second-place team finish with 125 points, behind only New Philadelphia (136.50 points).
Athens' girls were sixth with 60 points. Dover won the team title with 138 points.
Athens took first place in two events.
Senior Ishmael Young won the district crown in the 100 meters with a time of 11.31 seconds.
Young is also a regional qualifier in the 200 meters, as his time of 22.88 seconds was good for third place.
Young also anchored the Bulldogs' 4x100 team and 4x200 teams.
The 4x100 team finished third. David Farmer, Zane Evans, Joey Moore and Young posted a time of 45.71 seconds.
The Bulldogs were fourth in the 4x200 relay, as Farmer, Evans, Moore and Young completed the relay in 1:36.92.
The Bulldogs were also district champions in the boys' 4x800 relay. Zach Kessler, Nicko Moulton, Jacob Bourque and Moss Loebker-Conrad won with a time of 8:35.82, edging Dover's runner-up time of 8:39.31.
Athens senior Nikki Bean competed in four events on Thursday, qualifying for regionals in three of them.
Her highest finish was second place in the high jump. She was one of three athletes to clear 4 feet, 10 inches, but she won the tie breaker with fewer attempts at the height to place second.
Bean was third in both the long jump and the discus throw.
Her best effort in the long jump was 16 feet, 9 inches. That was less than two inches behind the district champion, as Logan's Carsyn Lawrence won at 16 feet, 10.50 inches.
Bean also extended her season in the discus throw with a third-place finish at 97 feet, 4 inches. Again, she wasn't far from the top of the podium, as Miami Trace junior Libby Aleshire won at 100 feet, 10 inches.
Athens had a runner-up finish in the boys' 4x400 relay. Donovan Omalley, Loebker-Conrad, Andrew Lewis and Bourque were second at 3:32.62, just behind New Philadelphia's time of 3:31.36.
Lewis also gave Athens a second-place finish in the 400 meter run.
His time of 52.36 seconds was topped only by New Philadelphia senior Colin Roberts (51.26).
Lewis will also be joined in regionals in the 400 by Bourque, who was fourth at 52.70 seconds.
Athens also had two qualifiers in the top four in the boys' 3200. Jack Myers was second with a time of 10:12.67, followed by his teammate Eric Johnson.
Johnson was third at 10:16.42.
Athens' Trey Harris also had two third-place finishes on Thursday.
Harris was third in the long jump at 19 feet, 11 inches. He also took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.22 seconds.
The Bulldogs' Sarah Deering was third in the 3200 at 12:29.88 to advance to regionals.
Deering also anchored Athens' 4x800 relay team. Raney Riddlebarger, Ashlyn Webb, Sophia Tenoglia and Deering were fourth to qualify with a time of 10:22.02.
Loebker-Conrad also qualified for the regional meet in the 800 meters. His time of 2:05.73 was good for fourth place, just beating out Marietta's Ezra Minard (2:05.87).
Athens' Bryan McMillan was fourth in the long jump at 19 feet, 8 inches.
Athens' Ruby Krisher was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet.
The Division I, Regoin 3 meet will be held on Wednesday and Friday at Pickerington North High School.
The top four in each event advance to state competition.
Division II district meet at Meigs High School
ROCKSPRINGS — The Division II Southeast District track and field meet was held at Meigs High School on Tuesday and Saturday.
Alexander junior Amora Albano qualified for regionals in both the 100 and 200 meters.
Her 100 meter time of 13.67 was good for third place, just ahead of Vinton County's Tristen Kirby (fourth, 13.89).
Albano placed fourth in the 200 meters, finishing with a time of 27.59 seconds.
Alexander's highest individual finish in the district meet belonged to freshman Tyler Wallace. He was second in the 3200 with a time of 10:44.03. He was behind only Warren's Bryson Angelo.
Wallace also ran on Alexander's 4x800 team that was third at 8:52.94.
Wallace ran the first leg, followed by Ethan Neidhart, Alex Norris and T.J. Robe.
Alexander's Ashton Bean was fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.49 to advance.
Kirby gave Vinton County a district champion in the 100 hurdles, when she won with a time of 16.54 seconds. She also qualified in the 300 hurdles, finishing third at 49.01 seconds.
Vinton County's Elijah Williams was a four-time qualifier in the 200 meters (second, 23.36), long jump (second, 20 feet, 1.50 inches) and 100 meters (third, 11.68 seconds).
Wiliams also joins Josiah Thacker, Lance Montgomery and Boomer Herrold in the 4x100, as they placed fourth at 45.86 seconds.
The Division II, Region 7 track and field meet will be held at Southeastern High School on Thursday and Saturday, with the top four in each event qualifying for the state track and field meet.
