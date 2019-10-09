ZANESVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs saw their 2019 golf season come to a conclusion during Tuesday's Division I district tournament. 

Athens finished with a seventh-place team finish during the district tournament played at the EagleSticks Golf Club. 

Athens finished with a team score of 371. 

The top team and the top individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division I state golf tournament. 

Dover took first place with a team score of 309, with Warren finishing second at 326. 

Sophomore Tyson Smith led Athens with a round of 88, tied for 20th place. He shot a 42 on the front nine, and a 46 on the back nine. 

Junior Ben Pratt followed with a round of 91. He shot 48 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine to finish in a four-way tie for 23rd. 

Junior Matt McDonald carded a round of 95 for Athens, good for a tie for 32nd. He shot a 47 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine. 

Freshman Nathan Shadik finished with a 97 for the Bulldogs. His 46 on the front nine and 51 on the back nine was good for 37th place. 

Senior Sam Carpenter finished with a round of 103 for Athens. 

Dover senior Cameron Spraggins won the individual district title with a score of 74. Warren junior Seth Dennis took the individual qualifying spot by shooting a 75. 

