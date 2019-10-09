ZANESVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs saw their 2019 golf season come to a conclusion during Tuesday's Division I district tournament.
Athens finished with a seventh-place team finish during the district tournament played at the EagleSticks Golf Club.
Athens finished with a team score of 371.
The top team and the top individual not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division I state golf tournament.
Dover took first place with a team score of 309, with Warren finishing second at 326.
Sophomore Tyson Smith led Athens with a round of 88, tied for 20th place. He shot a 42 on the front nine, and a 46 on the back nine.
Junior Ben Pratt followed with a round of 91. He shot 48 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine to finish in a four-way tie for 23rd.
Junior Matt McDonald carded a round of 95 for Athens, good for a tie for 32nd. He shot a 47 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine.
Freshman Nathan Shadik finished with a 97 for the Bulldogs. His 46 on the front nine and 51 on the back nine was good for 37th place.
Senior Sam Carpenter finished with a round of 103 for Athens.
Dover senior Cameron Spraggins won the individual district title with a score of 74. Warren junior Seth Dennis took the individual qualifying spot by shooting a 75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.