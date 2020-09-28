LANCASTER — The Athens cross country team was able to stack itself up against top tier competition during Saturday's Lancaster Bob Reall Invitational.
The Athens girls finished fourth as a team with 117 points, while the boys were sixth with 136 points.
The Bulldogs were competing against Division I teams. Lancaster won the boys' competition with 33 points, while Granville won the girls with a team score of 33 points.
In the girls' race, Athens' Sarah Deering was the 'Dogs' top finisher with a 14th place finish. Her time was 20:41.4.
Raney Riddlebarger was 18th, at 21:39.6, while Ashlyn Webb was 10th at 21:47.4.
They were followed by Greta Hibbard (36th, 23:11.0), Ruby Krisher (38th, 23:22.5), Charlotte Myers (40th, 23:29.6), Sophia Tenoglia (41st, 23:30.6) and Zoe Wagner (24:37.2).
Jack Myers was Athens' top runner in the boys' race. His time of 17:20.5 was good for 15th place. Nicko Moulton's time of 17:51.4 was good for 21st place.
They were followed by Eric Johnson (33rd, 18:16.2), Campbell Hauschild (36th, 18:23.4), Kyle Pero (49th, 19:14.1), Jacob Bourque (51st, 19:37.4), Henry Wagner (54th, 20:33.8), William Morosko (60th, 22:38.9) and Espen Campbell (61st, 24:27.9).
Athens will be back on the course Saturday at Pickerington North.
Athens girls win Federal Hocking Invitational
STEWART — The Athens girls took a first place finish at last Wednesday's Federal Hocking Invitational.
The Bulldogs were the best of the eight-team field with 33 points, ahead of second-place Warren's 61 points.
Federal Hocking was fifth with 154 points.
River Valley's Lauren Twyman was the individual winner with a time of 19:45.13.
Federal Hocking's Rosemary Stephens finished second on her home course with a time of 20:12.46.
Deering followed with a third-place finish for Athens with a time of 20:16.71.
Riddlebarger (sixth, 21:02.96), Webb (seventh, 21:33.16), Hibbard (ninth, 21:58.18) and Krisher (10th, 21:58.76) all enjoyed top-10 finishes for Athens.
Abby Schooley (11th, 22:03.05), Bryanna Wallace (12th, 22:03.30) and Leah Esselburn (13th, 22:12.13) all led Alexander. Emily McWilliams led Nelsonville-York with a 17th-place finish at 22:34.66).
In the boys' race, Athens was third with 67 points. Warren won with 42 points, followed by Belpre's 55 points. Federal Hocking was fourth with 135 points.
Myers was third overall for Athens with a time of 16:37.79. Johnson (eighth, 17:06.21) and Moulton (ninth, 17:12.66) also had top-10 finishes for the Bulldogs.
Danuel Persinger led Trimble with a time of 17:27.59, good for 11th place.
Brayden Tabler led Federal Hocking with a time of 17:43.28, good for 14th place.
Tyler Wallace led Alexander with a time of 17:58.96, good for 18th place.
