The Athens Bulldogs were able to end their season with a three-game winning streak, officially making it three league championships in a row in the process.
Athens was a 70-51 winner over the Meigs Marauders last Friday in the final Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup game of the season.
The result concluded a perfect 12-0 league season for Athens, the outright TVC-Ohio champions.
The Bulldogs enter the offseason with a 15-game TVC-Ohio winning streak intact — including three league wins to conclude the 2019-20 season — after winning another title.
Athens won an outright TVC-Ohio title in 2019, then shared the top spot with Alexander in 2020.
The Bulldogs were able to win at Vinton County on Feb. 22 to take a two-game lead on the Vikings in the league standings.
Three days after that big win, Athens suffered a 59-28 loss to Unioto in the sectional tournament.
There was no shame in that defeat, as Unioto has gone on to win a Division II Southeast District title, and will play St. Francis DeSales on Thursday in a regional semifinal.
The Bulldogs bounced back from that defeat though. They clinched at least a share of the TVC-Ohio title on Feb. 27 with a 76-64 win over Wellston.
Athens was able to clinch the outright league title when it wasn't even playing, thanks to Meigs' upset win over Vinton County on March 1, 56-53.
Athens still had a pair of games to make up. The Bulldogs concluded their season with a 60-42 win at River Valley last Thursday before winning over Meigs.
Athens finishes the season at 14-8 overall.
The Bulldogs graduated three starters and their first two players off the bench from their final tournament game a season ago. It didn't stop them from running the table in league play for the first time since Joe Burrow and Ryan and Adam Luehrman were seniors in 2015.
Athens has now won seven TVC-Ohio titles during its 13 seasons in the league, including five outright.
The Bulldogs won outright TVC-Ohio titles in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021. In addition to sharing the title with Alexander last year, they also shared the top spot with Vinton County in 2013.
Brayden Whiting was a big reason the Bulldogs remained on top in 2021. The senior scored 466 points this season, averaging 21.2 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game.
Whiting came just short of the thousand-point milestone, scoring 961 in his career. Of those, 895 came in the last two seasons, as Whiting only had 66 career points going into his junior season.
Whiting also averaged 23.5 points per game during the Bulldogs' 12 league contests.
Athens 70, Meigs 51
Athens wrapped up the 2020-21 season with a 70-51 win over Meigs last Friday.
Whiting scored 25 points in his final game wearing a Bulldogs' uniform. He made 9 of 14 shots from the field, including two of his four 3-pointers and five of his six free throws. He also had five steals, four assists and eight rebounds.
Will Matters added 17 points in his final game for the Bulldogs. He made a trio of 3-pointers, also handing out five assists and recording three steals.
Matters was vital to the Bulldogs' success. The point guard averaged 13.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Jake Sayers, another Bulldog senior, added eight points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Derrick Welsh added six points and six rebounds. Shane McDade had four points, while Nathan Shadik and Will Ginder each scored three points. Luke Brandes had two points.
Athens led 15-12 after one quarter, but opened up a 38-21 advantage by halftime. The lead grew to 59-31 going to the fourth.
The Marauders played without Coulter Cleland, and finished 7-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
Braylon Harrison and Andrew Dotson each led Meigs with 12 points. Wyatt Hoover added eight points.
Athens 60, River Valley 42
Athens' final road trip of the season was a 60-42 win at River Valley High School.
Whiting again led Athens with 22 points, making 8 of 15 shots from the field. He made two of five 3-point attempts.
Matters and Welsh each scored 10 points. Matters had three steals and two assists, while Welsh added five rebounds.
Trey Harris added eight points, six rebounds and two assists. Sayers tallied six points and five rebounds. McDade and Tanner McCune each scored two points. Ginder dished out three assists.
Athens led throughout, going ahead 14-8 after one quarter and 27-17 at halftime. The lead stood at 44-30 going to the fourth.
Jordan Lambert led River Valley with 12 points. Dylan Fulks added nine points.
The Raiders finished 3-9 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens 76, Wellston 64
The Bulldogs officially cinched a share of the league title and cut down the nets at McAfee Gymnasium after their 76-64 win over the Wellston Golden Rockets.
It was another game where the Bulldogs played from ahead thanks to a fast start. They led 20-11 after one quarter, and 38-26 at halftime. Wellston cut into the deficit, trailing 51-46 going to the fourth.
Athens won the final quarter 25-18 to pull away for the win, and the TVC-Ohio crown.
Matters had the hot hand on this night, scoring 27 points on 9 of 20 shooting. He made four of his 10 3-point attempts, adding five assists and five steals.
Whiting added 25 points on 10 of 19 shooting, adding seven rebounds and three steals.
Welsh had 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the win. Sayers made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, also adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Harris had four points, five rebounds, four assists and a block. McDade had two points and two assists, while Charlie Strohm scored one point.
Cyan Ervin led Wellston with 29 points on 14 of 24 shooting, adding eight rebounds and five assists. Hunter Smith added 13 points.
Wellston finished TVC-Ohio play with a 4-8 record.
Final TVC-Ohio standings
;Overall;;League
;W;L;W;L
Athens;14;8;12;0
Vinton County;13;8;9;3
Meigs;9;11;7;5
Alexander;9;11;6;6
Wellston;10;11;4;8
River Valley;8;11;3;9
Nelsonville-York;5;18;1;11
