Under normal circumstances, last weekend would have been a big one for high school track and field athletes.
As Memorial Day weekend got underway, so too would have district track and field meets across the state, sending athletes to the regional tournament.
While the roars that happen at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the state track and field meet won't occur in two weekends, the Athens Bulldogs still tried to make the most of the situation.
Athens track and field coach Adam Gonczy organized virtual track meets to try and help keep high school athletes busy. The Bulldogs held their sixth and final virtual meet over May 11 through 16, and even some former standouts participated.
Gonczy posted the final results on his twitter page — @AthensTrack — and seven athletes still took part. Jack Myers, Caroline Brandes, Charlotte Cutright, Nikki Bean, Erik Dabelko, Sarah Deering and Emma Dabelko all competed.
"This is how WE compete and "Win the Moment!" Gonczy tweeted.
The athletes competed in the events on their own time, and submitted their results back to Gonczy.
Myers and Erik Dabelko each ran long distances. Myers ran a 5:00 mile, and a 10:51 2-mile run. Dabelko completed his mile in 5:34, followed by a 12-minute two-mile run.
Brandes ran in three sprints — the 100, 400 and 800. She ran the 100 meters in 13:30, the 400 in 1:06.86 and the 800 in 2:41.
Cutright showed her range in two events — the 100 and 1600. She ran the 100 meter sprint in 14:05, then settled into a 7:44.96 mile.
Bean tested her athleticism with a standing long jump, a six-bound jump and a softball shot put. Her long jump was 88 inches, her 6-bound was 41 feet, 7 inches and her softball shot put traveled 63 feet, 2 inches.
Emma Dabelko also took her shot on the standing long jump, measuring 87 inches. Her 400 meter run was 1:05.04, while her 800 meter run was 2:46.43.
Deering got her money's worth in the final meet, competing in nine events. Her standing long jump was 70 inches, her softball shot put was 64 feet and her six-bound jump was 37 feet. She ran the sprints with a 40 meter dash (5.6 seconds), 100 meters (14.0), 400 meters (1:07) and 800 meters (2:40). She finished the week up with a one-mile run (5:46.94) and a two-mile run (12:44).
Athens also had three former high school athletes take part. Tim Myers — Jack Myers' dad — timed a one-mile run in 5:26 and a two-mile run in 11:51.
Charlotte Cutright's grandmother — Jo Cutright — did a standing long jump in 40 inches. The 1969 Belpre High School graduate also ran 200 (1:05.33) and 400 (2:46.69) meter runs.
Olivia Bean — Nikki's sister and a 2019 Athens graduate, cleared 92 inches in the standing long jump and 45-8 in the six-bound.
It wasn't the normal end to a track and field season, but it got the attention of Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Directory Jerry Snodgrass, who retweeted the results last week with a nod to Athens and the athletes for continuing to compete.
