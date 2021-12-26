The Athens Bulldogs boys' team (93 points) moved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Lancaster (77) and Tri-Valley (45) last Friday night at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
Athens was led by a trio of senior swimmers. Cole Huebner was a double winner in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly events. Caleb Huebner was victorious in the 100 Freestyle while Sam Gutekanst brought home the 500 Freestyle title.
The Bulldogs were able to claim first place finishes in the 200 Medley Relay (Caleb Huebner, Campbell Hauschild, Kenny Fridrich, Cole Huebner) and 400 Freestyle Relay (Fridrich, Hauschild, Caleb Huebner, Cole Huebner).
The Lady Bulldogs (44 points) fell to both Lancaster (97) and Tri-Valley (119).
Athens junior Zoe Miller secured the lone Bulldog victory for the girls' team in the 200 Freestyle.
The Bulldog swimmers return to action on Wednesday when they travel to compete in the Tri-Valley Invitational on the Ohio University Zanesville campus. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
