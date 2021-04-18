The Athens tennis team continued its perfect start to the season over the weekend.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 on the season with a 5-0 win at Jackson.
Athens only dropped one set in the match in beating the Ironmen for the second time this season.
Ragan Kalyango swept his first singles match, 6-2, 6-1 against Jackson's Joe Crabtree.
Ben Castelino was a winner in second singles, 6-3, 6-2 against the Ironmen's Trent Wolford.
Jake McCarthy was the winner in the third singles, going three sets against Jackson's Ethan Crabtree. McCarthy rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 tiebreaker victory.
The Bulldogs swept both doubles matches. Jay Choi and Luke Frost beat Jackson's Walker West and Micah King, 6-0, 6-0.
Athens was also a winner in second doubles, as Nico Barr and Park Joonwoo were 6-1, 6-1 victors against Jackson's Trenton Smith and Julian Salazar.
Athens won at Zanesville 4-1 on Thursday.
Kalyango was pushed by Jalen Payton before gaining the victory for Athens, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Castelino was a 6-4, 6-3 winner in second singles against Zanesville's Lucas Watson.
Zanesville's win came in third singles. Jeremiah Penrose beat Athens' McCarthy, 6-1, 6-1.
Athens won both doubles matches to clinch the win. Choi and Frost came out on top, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 against the Blue Devils' Evan Dinan and Samuel Lightle.
Barr and Charlie Kohn were 6-1, 6-0 victors in second doubles against Zanesville's team of Isaac Payton and Tyson Omen.
After traveling to Gallia Academy on Monday, the Bulldogs will head to Logan on Tuesday before hosting Marietta on Thursday.
