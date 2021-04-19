The Athens tennis team improved to 7-0 with a 5-0 win at Gallia Academy on Monday.
Ragan Kalyango won another No. 1 singles match for the Bulldogs. The sophomore beat Gallia Academy's Nick Mayes 6-1, 6-2.
The second singles match was won by Athens' Ben Castelino, 6-0, 6-1 against the Blue Devils' Josh Simon.
Athens' Jake McCarthy beat Gallia Academy's Jerah Justice in the third singles by a score of 6-0, 6-1.
The Bulldogs were also victorious in straight sets in doubles competition. The team of Jay Choi and Luke Frost beat Gallia Academy's duo of Evan Stapleton and Maddy Petro, 6-3, 6-2.
Athens' Nico Barr and Charlie Kohn were perfect 6-0, 6-0 winners against the Blue Devils' Madison Loveday and Wyatt Webb.
