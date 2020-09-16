JACKSON — The Athens Bulldogs remain perfect in the league golf standings with just two matches remaining.
Athens rolled to yet another big victory during Monday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division meet, held at Franklin Valley. Wellston served as the host school.
Athens beat the field by 30 strokes, posting a team score of 166. Meigs was second at 196, while Alexander was third with a score of 199.
The Bulldogs have won all five TVC-Ohio meets and are a perfect 30-0 on the season as they close in on a league crown.
Vinton County was fourth at 200, Wellston was fifth at 207 and River Valley was sixth at 236.
Athens' outstanding depth was on display, as senior Matt McDonald earned medalist honors for the first time in his career. He finished with a score of 40 to lead the Bulldogs.
Ben Pratt and Nathan Shadik each were just a shot back with scores of 41. Tyson Smith and Milan Hall also turned in scores of 44 to assure that Athens would have a winning team score. Will Ginder also shot a 56 for the Bulldogs.
Meigs moved to 22-8 on the season, second overall behind Athens in the TVC-Ohio standings after Monday's effort.
Bailey Jones and Payton Brown each led the Marauders with rounds of 47, with Zack King following with a 48. Landon McGee rounded out Meigs' team score with a 52.
Alexander's TJ Vogt was a shot off of tying McDonald for medalist honors, as he finished with a 41. He was followed on his team by Matt Morris (49), Landon Atha (54) and Joe Trogdon (55).
The Spartans are third overall in the league standings at 19-11.
Vinton County stands at 14-16 overall after nearly topping Alexander on Monday. The Vikings were paced by Brock Hamon (46), Sam Huston (47), Isaiah Allen (50), Aden Woodgeard (57) and Wyatt Bethel (57).
Wellston is 12-18 overall on the TVC-Ohio season. The Rockets were led by Will Briggs (49), Josh Jackson (51), Will Zinn (53) and Jaxson Montgomery (54).
River Valley is 7-23 on the TVC-Ohio, as the Raiders were led by Jordan Lambert (53), Dalton Mershon (58), Connor Clay (61) and Scott Yost (64).
Nelsonville-York is 1-29 on the season. The Buckeyes' Jack McDonald shot a 66, and Zach Cook a 68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.