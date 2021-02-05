ROCKSPRINGS — The Athens Bulldogs are playing their best basketball at the right time of the season.
Athens had three players in double figures on Thursday, leading to a 62-59 victory at Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
After losing 14 games in a row, Athens has now won three of its last five games, all coming inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Bulldogs are 4-16 overall, and 3-9 in the TVC-Ohio. They’ve been able to win rematches against Wellston, River Valley and Meigs after losing to those teams earlier in the season.
Bailey Cordray-Davis and Haylie Mills came up big against the Marauders. Cordray-Davis led the charge by scoring 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting. She made three 3-pointers, had three steals and two assists.
Mills added 18 points on 8 of 9 shooting from the field to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Kesi Federspiel also hit double figures by tallying 12 points for the Bulldogs. She also collected four steals and dished out three assists.
Emily Zuber had five points, six rebounds and two assists for Athens. Harper Bennett, Annika Benton and Kianna Benton all scored two points apiece. Bennett had three assists and six rebounds, while Kianna Benton had four assists and three rebounds.
Delana Wright led Meigs with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Mallory Hawley added 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Maggie Musser had 12 points, while Rylee Lisle added nine points.
Athens enjoyed a good start, leading 17-13 after one quarter. The Bulldogs were ahead 31-28 at halftime, and 47-44 going to the fourth.
Athens was unselfish in the win, collecting 19 assists on 24 made field goals.
The Bulldogs have wrapped up TVC-Ohio play and have a pair of non-league games before playing in the Division II tournament. Athens hosts Unioto on Saturday with a 12 p.m. JV start, then travels to on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
