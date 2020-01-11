Isaiah Butcher continued his strong play, and not coincidentally the Athens Bulldogs continued their winning ways.
Butcher again led the way for Athens as it soundly defeated the River Valley Raiders, 74-48, inside McAfee Gymnasium on Friday.
Butcher finished with a game-high 24 points as Athens extended its winning streak to five games.
Butcher made eight 2-point field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws for his point total. He scored at least four points in every quarter, including tallying seven points in each the first and fourth quarters.
Butcher has been on a tear ever since tallying 21 points in a December win over Vinton County. The 6-foot-4 senior has scored 82 points in Athens' last four games.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-2 overall, and 5-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
River Valley falls to 4-8 overall, and 1-4 in league play.
Andrew Stephens enjoyed a career day in the win for Athens. The senior guard followed Butcher by scoring 16 points, making all six of his free throw attempts. He added five 2-point field goals in the victory.
Stephens' best quarter was the second, as he scored eight of Athens' 21 points. The surge helped Athens extend a 15-9 lead after one quarter to 36-24 by halftime.
Athens led 52-40 going to the fourth, then won the final frame 22-8 to win going away.
Brayden Whiting gave Athens three players in double figures, as he finished with 10 points.
Brayden Markins followed with nine points, making four 2-point field goals for Athens.
Reece Wallace added seven points for the Bulldogs, while Nate Trainer scored five points and Joey Moore three points.
Jordan Lambert led River Valley with 12 points. Brandon Call added 10 points, while Chase Caldwell and Mason Rhodes each finished with six points.
After hosting Lancaster on Saturday, Athens will travel to Wood County on Tuesday.
