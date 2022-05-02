ALBANY — The postseason is right around the corner, and the Athens softball team is getting hot.
The Bulldogs won for the third game in a row, rolling to a 14-2, 5-inning victory at Alexander High School on Monday.
Athens cranked out 11 hits, sweeping the season series against Alexander for the second spring in a row.
Athens played shorthanded — neither regular starting pitcher Ashleigh James nor outfielder Bailee Toadvine were in Monday's lineup.
The Bulldogs didn't miss a beat. Abbi Ervin made her return from injury, and Olivia Banks took over in the pitching circle.
Banks allowed just two hits in five innings. She struck out three and worked around four walks.
James is Athens' No. 1 pitcher, but Banks has proven to be more than capable to pitch when called upon.
"She worked out of some trouble in some situations, but her changeup was on today," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "A filthy changeup, but she's a gamer too. She's going to fight to the very end. I thought Olivia pitched a great game. Olivia has come through for us multiple times in the circle. Her defense helped her out too."
Banks also hit two batters, but Alexander was unable to get the key hit with runners on base.
"The last couple games we've had baserunners," Alexander coach Marilyn Scurlock said. "We just can't bring them in. We can't seem to get the key hit."
Alexander (2-19 0-11 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) was also without its top pitcher, as Ellie Day is out for the season with an injury.
Lauren McCall stepped into the starting pitching role. The Bulldogs were able to adjust to her off-speed deliveries.
"I think that was big for us, was the adjustment," Bissell said. "We've not adjusted well to off-speed pitching. I thought tonight our kids adjusted after the first inning very well."
One of the leaders offensively was Taylor Orcutt, a senior catcher.
Orcutt mostly only played in the field last season, but has contributed with her bat this year. She was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, hitting a double.
"We gave her the opportunity to swing the bat and every time we have she's come through in the clutch for us," Bissell said. "We've not taken her out and she's done well the entire season.
"I couldn't be more proud of that kid," he continued. "She's fought hard and she's done a nice job."
Athens (13-7, 5-6 TVC-Ohio) scored in every inning, with Banks delivering an RBI single in the first to score Ervin.
Ervin and Kayla Hammonds had RBIs in the second inning, Athens going ahead 4-0.
The Bulldogs pulled out to an 8-1 lead after a four-run third. Kateyanne Walburn started the inning with a double. Olivia Kaiser, Orcutt, Ervin and Hammonds each had RBI hits in the inning.
Athens added three more runs in the fourth, an inning that began with Kendra Hamonds' triple. Orcutt hit an RBI double to left-center, and Athens led 11-2 after Orcutt scored on an error.
The Spartans were guilty of seven errors in the game.
"I don't want to say we're young, but we're inexperienced and it shows," Scurlock said.
Athens put the run rule into play with a three-run fifth inning. Walburn's sacrifice fly made it 12-2, and Orcutt's two-run single gave the Bulldogs a 12-run lead.
The three-run fifth allowed the Bulldogs to get out of Albany in five innings after Banks worked a perfect bottom half of the frame.
"When you have a team on the ropes, it's nice to finish them because if you let them stick around you never know what's going to happen," Bissell said.
Every player in Athens' lineup had at least one hit, with Banks also going 2 for 3 with a walk.
Jaycie Jordan hit a single and Macie Swart a double for Alexander when miscommunication by Athens led to a ball landing in the outfield. Chloe Payne hit a sacrifice fly for the Spartans' first run, with Darian Lallier scoring on a wild pitch for Alexander's second run.
After hosting River Valley on Wednesday, Alexander was scheduled to conclude the regular season at Belpre on Friday.
The Spartans are a No. 27 seed in the Division III sectional tournament, and open at No. 22 Chesapeake on May 10. The winner travels to Wellston in a sectional final.
"I just want to be competitive," Scurlock said of the rest of the season. "We drew Chesapeake in the tournament, so I think we have a shot there."
The Bulldogs have regular season games scheduled at New Lexington on Tuesday, home against Meigs on Wednesday and at Waterford on Thursday. They are a No. 5 seed in Division II, and host No. 12 Washington CH on Monday.
Athens won a district championship a season ago, and every starter from that team is available in a quest for a repeat.
"Our team's the same," Bissell said. "We brought in one new kid, Rylee (Toadvine), the freshmen. So this team is the same team that went on a run last year. There's no reason in the world we can't do the same thing.
"If play like we're capable of playing, I'm comfortable and confident we can play with anyone, but we have to play our game."
Athens 14, Alexander 2 (5 innings)
Athens;224 33 — 14 11 0
Alexander;011 00 — 2 2 7
Olivia Banks and Taylor Orcutt
Lauren McCall and Micaela Moat
WP — Banks; LP — McCall
