Ali Koga had plenty to be happy about on Tuesday.
After a week off following last Tuesday's loss at Nelsonville-York, the Athens volleyball team responded in a big way.
The Bulldogs were in control all night against River Valley, taking a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-15, 25-9) inside Charles McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens' only deficit came at 1-0 in the third set. Koga, Athens' head coach, was never forced to call a timeout in the quick sweep of the Raiders.
"I'm definitely very pleased," Koga said. "I think they did a much better job today. Defense was doing well passing. Our hitters were doing well. We got a few blocks in there. They all were connecting much better today than they were last week."
Athens (5-2, 2-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) certainly had all facets of its game clicking on Tuesday. The Bulldogs served up 21 aces, compared to just two for the Raiders.
Two players had a big role in both of those numbers in libero Bailee Toadvine and defensive specialist Kesi Federspiel.
They were key in limiting the Raiders' attack, passing from the back row to setter Layken Mullins to set up the offense.
"We have a very strong defense," Koga said. "When we are on, we have great passers. When they're on, they're on."
Toadvine and Federspiel also led the team in aces. Toadvine served up seven, while Federspiel followed with six.
"The serving was very nice," Koga said. "Kesi Federspiel has a really nice serve and she got a lot of aces, but serving was strong for us. The two of them served very well tonight."
Mullins didn't have to run far to track down too many passes from her setter position. She handed out 21 assists, with Ava Williams and Greta Gunderson being her top targets.
Williams had a match-high nine kills, while Gunderson added six kills.
Harper Bennett added four kills, while Haylie Mills had three kills.
"Ava was swinging very well," Koga said. "We had a lot of kills tonight. A lot of girls were swinging well. We kind of had all the pieces tonight, which is the key."
The Raiders only had 12 kills as a team, and never got in a rhythm against the Bulldogs.
Toadvine began the match with two aces, and Athens was off and running.
The Bulldogs led the opening set 13-3 after Bennett's ace, eventually going ahead 23-9 after consecutive kills for Williams. They won 25-11 thanks to Mills' final kill.
The second set was the most competitive, even though the Raiders never forced a tie.
River Valley was within 13-11 after an Athens service error, but Bailey Cordray-Davis' block at the net started a run of four straight Athens points.
The Bulldogs eventually went ahead 23-13 after a Williams kill, closing out the 25-15 win after a Raiders' error.
The third set was more of the same. The Raiders were within 6-4 early before Federspiel went on a serving run.
Athens scored eight points in a row — four coming on Federspiel aces — to lead 14-4.
Athens eventually had leads of 20-6 and 24-7 before winning 25-9 on Gunderson's kill.
Cordray-Davis, Mullins, Bennett and Grace Reed also had two aces apiece.
Athens is scheduled to travel to Wellston on Thursday. The Bulldogs have big TVC-Ohio matches looming at home against Alexander on Sept. 16, and at two-time defending league champion Vinton County on Sept. 21.
