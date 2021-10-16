BIDWELL — The Athens Bulldogs rolled to a 35-0 win on Friday at River Valley High School.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-6 overall, and 3-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The game was called with 1:01 remaining in the first half due to lightning and inclement weather in the area.
Athens managed to gain 251 yards in the half that was played, holding River Valley to 54 yards.
Luke Brandes rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries for the Bulldogs, scoring three touchdowns.
Landon Wheatley completed 5 of 9 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, also adding 34 yards on four carries.
Marcus Stevers and Derrick Welsh each caught touchdown tosses from Wheatley.
Stevers caught three passes for 45 yards, while Welsh had a caught for 31 yards. Alex Pero had a catch for 19 yards, while Levi Neal caught a pass for 12 yards.
Athens led 7-0 on Wheatley's 31-yard touchdown pass to Welsh.
The lead was 14-0 after the first quarter when Brandes scored from three yards out.
Athens scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Wheatley's 32-yard pass to Stevers pushed the advantage to 21-0.
It was 28-0 with 8:44 remaining in the first half after Brandes' 2-yard run.
The final score was Brandes' 4-yard run with 3:02 on the clock. Brandes added his fifth successful extra point for the 35-0 lead.
River Valley (2-5, 1-5 TVC-Ohio) was led by Ryan Jones, who had 45 yards rushing on six carries.
Athens improved to 6-1 against the Raiders since River Valley joined the TVC in 2014, winning the last five meetings.
Athens is scheduled to close the regular season at home, hosting Nelsonville-York on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.