LOGAN — With a vandal’s grin and string of the freshly-shredded net tucked behind his ear, Brayden Markins looked every bit like a cat that had just grabbed the proverbial canary.
Athens needed Markins’ chutzpah in crunch time on Friday night, as the Bulldogs staved off a rally and beat New Lexington — 61-50 — in a Division II Southeast District boys basketball tournament sectional championship game at Jim Myers Gymnasium.
Markins scored six critical fourth-quarter points on an assortment of dribble-heavy drives to navigate the Bulldogs (17-7) through the toughest part of the night. The cherry-on-top of his bevy of moves came with Athens up six and less than two minutes to go.
Attacking from the left side of the lane, Markins dribbled behind his back — and in the same motion pushed the ball between his legs — to get just enough space to get to the rim. Markins was fouled, he then hit both free throws and Athens led 52-44 with 1:51 left.
“The little behind-between?” Markins said when asked about the move. “I was just trying to split the defense.”
Athens head coach Mickey Cozart was much more colorful in describing the sequence.
“I was probably saying ‘No, no, no…good job.’ Oh my god, why are we doing this, and it turns out right,” Cozart said.
“When you have really talented basketball players they’re going to do some of that stuff, that knuckle-head stuff that turns out right, and you live with it.”
Cozart has been ‘living’ with his overachieving club since November. The Bulldogs were a surprising Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champ this season, and on Friday won a sectional title for the third time in four years. As a sixth-seed, the ‘Dogs weren’t expected to be the ones cutting down the nets but they were the ones doing it all the same.
“It feels so good, especially after doing it last year and going back-to-back sectional champs,” Markins said. “When people doubt on you all the time and you can prove them wrong, it feels great.”
Athens won on Friday by standing up to the Panthers (9-15) late in the game. New Lex, playing with the zealotry of the underdog, was a surprise winner over No. 3 seed Sheridan earlier in the week.
Athens trailed just once all night, at 8-6 in the first quarter, and pushed the lead out to as many as 15 in the third quarter thanks to red-hot shooting most of the night. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent overall, and bagged 10 3-pointers on just 20 attempts behind the arc.
But New Lex, fueled by Logyn Ratliff’s 19 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, never gave up the chase. The Panthers managed to cut the deficit to 45-36 by the end of the third quarter and kept charging in the fourth with a 6-0 burst that brought them to within 45-42.
Markins ended the run with a back-and-forth drive that he finished from the right block. Then, Brayden Whiting knocked won a left-side 3-pointer to move the margin back out to 50-42.
Whiting was big in both halves with 16 points and 11 rebounds; he hit four of Athens’ 10 triples.
“He can shoot the lights out when he wants to. He just has to get a little more hot than he usually is, and he’s a knock-down (shooter),” Markins said.
After Whiting’s 3, Markins scored the next four. After that, Athens hit seven of nine free throws inside the last 56 seconds to seal it.
For a second straight game, Athens didn’t get a single point from its bench but all five starters scored at least nine points each. Behind Markins and Whiting, Will Matters added 12 points and four assists. Nate Trainer chipped in 11, and Andrew Stephens added nine.
“They have times that they look outstanding, and then we have those spurts like Athens Basketball does and we turn the ball over four times in a row and give up a 13-point lead,” Cozart said.
“But they stay together and they never quit. A lot of teams when teams make runs like that they can cave, and we just don’t cave.”
And now they’ll get at least another week together. The win moved Athens into the district brackets. The Bulldogs will face either No. 2 Jackson or No. 7 Logan Elm — which will play on Saturday night — in the district semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8:45 p.m. at the Convocation Center.
Athens will be an underdog again in the next round. The Bulldogs don’t care, they’ve heard that all season.
“You just keep fighting, keep going, and keep winning games,” Markins said.
Athens 61, New Lexington 50
Athens 10 17 18 16 — 61
New Lexington 8 12 16 14 — 50
ATHENS 61 (17-7)
Andrew Stephens 4 1-2 9, Brayden Markins 5 2-2 13, Nate Trainer 3 3-4 11, Reece Wallace 0 0-0 0, Brayden Whiting 5 2-2 16, Jack Cornwell 0 0-0 0, Will Matters 3 3-5 12; TOTALS 20 11-15 61; 3-point goals — 10 (Whiting 4, Matters 3, Trainer 2, Markins 1)
NEW LEXINGTON 50 (9-15)
Brady Hanson 0 1-2 1, Logyn Ratliff 8 2-2 19, Will Stenson 1 2-3 4, Hunter Kellogg 0 0-0 0, Lukas Ratliff 5 0-0 11, Trey Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Brayden Agriesti 5 3-7 13; TOTALS 20 8-14 50; 3-point goals — Two (Logyn Ratliff 1, Lukas Ratliff 1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 20-40 (.500), 3-point 10-20 (.500); New Lexington 20-48 (.417), 3-point 2-15 (.133); Free throws — Athens 11-15 (.733), New Lex 8-14 (.571); Rebounds — Athens 28 (Whiting 11), New Lex 24 (Logyn Ratlfif 6), Assists — Athens 12 (Matters 4), New Lex 10 (Hanson 5); Steals — Athens 4, New Lex 11 (Hanson 6); Blocks — Athens 3, New Lex 4 (Logyn Ratliff 3); Turnovers — Athens 17, New Lex 10; Personal fouls — Athens 14, New Lex 14.
