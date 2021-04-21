LOGAN — Wednesday's cold and snowy weather didn't keep the Athens tennis team from earning another victory.
The Bulldogs traveled to Logan and earned a 4-1 victory over the Chieftains in a match played in Logan's indoor facility.
Athens improved to 8-0 on the season.
Ragan Kalyango continued his individual perfect season as well with a victory in first singles. He beat Logan's Riley Primmer 6-1, 6-0.
The Bulldogs would only lose one game in the three singles matches, as Ben Castelino and Jake McCarthy had unbeaten days with 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Castelino beat Logan's Bryce Alford in second singles, while McCarthy downed Tessa Luicart in third singles.
The Athens team of Jay Choi and Luke Frost beat the Chieftains' duo of Cailin Cook-Porter and Owen Gadrim, 6-1, 6-0.
Logan got its victory in the second doubles match. Levi Keck and Ashley Aldridge defeated Athens' Jackson Owens and Adam Porterfield, 6-3, 6-0.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Marietta on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
