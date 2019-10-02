LOGAN — A Logan team that had only scored 20 goals in 11 games entering play Tuesday night admittedly didn’t have much room for error against an Athens squad that had one player who had already tallied a half-dozen more than that all by himself.
So when the Chieftains recovered from an early 1-0 deficit to draw even, they just couldn’t afford to allow in any more. Another one-goal deficit would likely be difficult to overcome.
But that’s exactly what happened.
The Bulldogs regained the lead a little more than two minutes later for a 2-1 halftime lead and pulled away on two Danny Goetz second-half scores for a 4-1 Mid-Ohio Valley Soccer League victory in Logan Chieftain Stadium.
Athens (11-2 overall, 2-1 MOVSL) officially eliminated the Chiefs (4-8, 0-2) from league championship contention.
While Goetz didn’t score in the first half, his two tallies in the second gave him 28 on the season. Logan now has 21 as a team.
“I thought we did things pretty well in the first half, but a poor clearance” wound up in Athens’ third goal,” said Logan coach Ian Riddlebarger. “We had about five guys standing watching the ball sail over their head and one guy comes up and didn’t challenge for it.
“I thought we had some moments in the second half and were dangerous going forward,” he continued, “but I don’t think their keeper had to make a save in the second half.”
He didn’t. Athens outshot the Chieftains 16-9 on the night, including 8-3 in the second half, but none of Logan’s shots in the second 40 minutes forced Athens keeper Finn Mitchell to make a single stop.
Keeping Goetz from getting a lot of touches was the Chiefs’ primary objective on defense, and although he had a couple first-half opportunities, Logan held him off the scoresheet for almost 54 game minutes.
“That was the whole plan,” Riddlebarger said, “but I didn’t like the way we were dealing with some things the first half. To be fair, I told (the Chiefs) at halftime we needed to step up a little higher, I thought we were giving him too much space underneath.”
Athens took the lead with 19:37 left in the first half when sophomore Braulio Clouse-Rosas pounced on a loose ball at the top of the 18 and beat Logan keeper Tegan Myers to the lower left-corner of the goal.
Logan made Mitchell make a couple tough saves with just over 10 minutes left in the half when Christian Swart and Toby Stewart volleyed a shot in the box and the rebound at him. Mitchell was up to the task.
However, with 8:53 left in the half, James Smith put a corner kick into the box, where Swart drilled a ball that Mitchell saved. But Stephan Walker headed the rebound inside the right post for his first goal of the season to square the match at 1-1.
But shortly thereafter, with 6:48 left in the half, Athens junior Moss Conrad headed a Clouse-Rosas corner into the net for a 2-1 Athens lead.
Goetz had a golden opportunity to make it 3-1 late in the half, taking a long ball in space and driving about 30 yards at Myers 1-v-1, but Logan’s Drake McGee made a terrific sliding defensive play on the ball off Goetz’s foot just yards in front of the net.
The Chiefs did have a couple good chances in the second half, including a loose ball off a corner that Toby Stewart hit just wide to the right.
With 26:07 left in the match, Conrad made a long clearance pass from near midfield and Logan’s back line not only misplayed the ball but left Goetz wide-open about 15 yards out at the top-left of the penalty area.
Uh-oh. Goetz didn’t miss, making it 3-1 Athens.
Then, with 15:45 remaining, the Chiefs were called for a foul in the penalty area and Goetz easily slotted the ensuing penalty kick into the lower left portion of the net. Myers, who had no choice but to make a guess as to where Goetz was going, lunged the other way.
Goetz had a couple chances at a second-half hat trick go awry.
“That third goal was a counter ball over us,” Riddlebarger said. “We don’t read balls in the air well, even in practice, and we work on that at least once a week. Even then it gets ugly.
“It was more of the same tonight: when I think we have some moments in the game where we do well, we inflict some wounds on ourselves and we just don’t generate enough offense to compensate for that,” he added. “From where we were two and three weeks ago offensively this is better, but it’s still not resulting in goals or shots on goal. We had a few today that we hit off one of their players or our own that had a chance at going on goal.”
The Chieftains didn’t play a bad game, but their offense just wasn’t nearly enough to get the job done against a really good team.
“Overall the kids played hard and I thought some kids had good games,” Riddlebarger said. “Toby was much more dangerous today than he’s been in any game all season. It’s frustrating. Just on some things we’re not good enough.”
The Chiefs are now off for a week before finishing their regular season with three matches next week. They play a league contest Tuesday at Marietta (11-0-1, which beat Athens 6-0 two weeks ago) before hosting Alexander (9-2) on Thursday and Logan Elm (1-11) next Saturday.
“We have a tough (finish to the season) next week with three games in five days,” said Riddlebarger. “I feel like about everybody we’ve played this year, other than a couple teams, have had a winning record.”
Athens will travel to Alexander on Thursday for a rematch against the Spartans.
Craig Dunn is the sports editor at The Logan Daily News
