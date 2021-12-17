The Athens Bulldogs are on a winning streak.
Athens earned a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory, defeating Meigs 56-52 at McAfee Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Bulldogs, who also won at River Valley on Monday, improve to 2-7 overall and 2-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens played with a lead against Meigs, going ahead 18-13 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime. The Bulldogs were ahead 46-36 going to the fourth quarter.
Athens had three players in double figures against the Marauders. Bailey Cordray-Davis was the leading scorer with 16 points, making five 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers. She had eight points in the first quarter.
Kesi Federspiel added 14 points, scoring 10 points in the opening quarter as Cordray-Davis and Federspiel helped Athens set the tone for the night.
Haylie Mills added 12 points for Athens, making 6 out of 10 free throws. She scored all of of her points in the second half, making four of seven free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Asa Holcombe added six points for Athens, while Kianna Benton had five points and Harper Bennett three points.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 15 points, making six 2-point field goals and three of her four free throw attempts. Jennifer Parker and Delana Wright each scored 11 points, while Rylee Lisle added seven points. Andrew Mahr scored five points and Maggie Musser three points.
The Bulldogs will aim to extend their winning streak when they travel to Wellston on Monday.
