The Athens Bulldogs lost 1-0 to the Warren Warriors Saturday afternoon at R. Basil Rutter Field in The Plains.
Though this was the official season opener, both teams had previously met each other in a 0-0 draw at the girls' super scrimmage earlier in August.
There was still some rust to be shaken off, and the teams played equal amounts of time on their offensive and defensive sides during the first half. Bulldogs head coach JT Schroer had a plan to substitute often in the oppressive August heat, and Athens forwards Brigid McSteen, Mariah Heflin, Claire Benyei, Sophia Atherton and Tess Wilhelm all saw time in an attempt to wear down the Warrior’s defense.
They were joined by midfielders Anna Welser, Caroline Brandes, Bella Martin and Karma Fugate in creating offensive opportunities with a number of through balls and even some front of goal crosses. But the Warren defense rose to the occasion each time to stifle the Bulldog attack.
When it was their turn, the Athens defense was just as staunch in denying the Warriors. Defenders Hannah Shulz, Emma Dabelko, Madison Schroer, Lexey Amsdell and Ava Kristofco, along with holding midfielder Lyra Skinner, worked cohesively to keep the pressure off of goalkeeper Nikki Bean. Bean did record two saves in the first half, which ended 0-0.
The tie would not last long as, unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a scrum in the penalty box led to a wayward shot by the Warriors that met the back of the net less than two minutes into the second half of play.
As the heat continued to bear down, the remainder of the match played much the same as the first. The Bulldog offense, now joined by Elena Delach, produced a handful of opportunities, all thwarted by the Warriors' defense.
The Athens defense did its part in ensuring no further damage was done. In the waning minutes of the game, the Bulldogs were able to present Anna Welser with a shot on goal, but it was not meant to be as the Warren goalkeeper kept it out of the net.
Bean recorded one more save in the second half, and as time expired in this first game of the season, the teams and crowd were eager for relief from the 90-plus degree pitch and stands.
Earlier in the day, the Athens and Warren junior varsity teams played to a 1-1 draw. Freshman Chloe Clevinger gave the Bulldogs an equalizer late in the first half of play.
