The Athens tennis team edged the Unioto Tanks 3-2 on Monday.
The Bulldogs earned wins on in all three singles matches.
Senior Anna Chen continued to win in first singles, toppling Unioto's Meredith Robinson by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Rachel Strickland was a winner for Athens in second singles. She defeated Kylie Fowler, 6-2, 6-1.
Athens had the overall win clinched when freshman Vlada Kiryukhin defeated Unioto's Claire Hernstein.
Athens dropped both doubles matches in competitive fashion. Xan Jordan and Audrey Tompkins lost to the Unioto duo of Eden Strout and Ashley Ater, 6-3, 6-3 in first doubles.
Second doubles went to Unioto's Karen Lindsay and Emily Hanna, 6-2, 6-2 over Athens' Katie Mosher and Kylie Snider.
