McARTHUR — The Athens Bulldogs were able to edge the Vinton County Vikings in a girls' tennis match on Monday.
Athens lost two of the three singles matches, but swept the doubles matches to take a 3-2 win over the Vikings.
Athens' Veda Conjeevaram picked up a victory in first singles. She handled Vinton County's Jailyn Smith, 6-1, 6-0.
Bella Tan put up a fight against the Vikings' Josie Ousley, but it was Ousley who came away with a 6-3, 6-0 victory in second singles.
The third singles match saw Vinton County's Acacia Peck take a 6-0, 6-0 win over Athens' Charlotte Cutright.
Athens needed wins in both doubles matches, and it got just that. Anna Chen and Ami Brannan won with ease in the first doubles match, 6-1, 6-0, against White and Gross from the Vikings.
In second doubles, Athens' Rachel Strickland and Sakura Sugiyama didn't drop a game. They defeated Jones and Moore, 6-0, 6-0 to clinch the Bulldogs' overall victory.
