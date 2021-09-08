WAVERLY — It took some late-game heroics, but in the end the Athens Bulldogs managed to salvage a 3-3 draw on the road against winless Waverly High School Tuesday evening.
With three starters sidelined by injuries — including, most recently, senior captain Braulio Rosas-Clouse — Athens (4-1-2) got off to a slow start. While tight officiating impeded the flow of the game at times, the Bulldogs simply had difficulty beating their opponents to the ball, finding the open man and generating shots on goal.
Despite the lackluster play, both teams had opportunities to score in the opening thirty minutes, most notably junior Brady Jaunarajs, whose bid for a goal was denied by Tiger goalkeeper Aaron Haynes.
Just when it looked like both teams would settle for a scoreless half, Waverly’s Caleb Boyer darted past two Athens defenders on a breakaway, beating keeper Sebas Arauz on a hard right-footed shot from just inside the box.
Just over a minute later, sophomore Andy Pigman leveled the score for Athens on a direct free kick that landed just beyond the reach of the diving Haynes.
The second half opened with Athens determined to take charge of the game. Energized by the brief appearance of junior Walji Dadem, still nursing a sprained ankle, Bulldog midfielders Owen Buckley, Austin Jaunarajs and Luke Scanlan began to find their rhythm, linking up with forwards Brady Jaunarajs and Rowan Featheringham in the attacking third of the field.
A scramble in front of the Tiger net four minutes into the half was cleared by the defense, but one minute later the Bulldogs were knocking on the door again. This time it was Austin Jaunarajs feeding brother Brady for the score and the Bulldogs’ first lead of the game.
The Athens offense did not let up. Over the next 15 minutes, the Bulldogs amassed five corner kicks and several shots on goal including a header by Buckley that was booted off the goal line by a Tiger defender. At times it looked like the Waverly defense was on the verge of conceding another goal but time and time again Haynes came up with the big save.
At the other end of the field, the Tiger offense was limited to occasional counterattacks from Boyer and teammate Caden Nibert. On one breakaway, the Bulldogs’ Andy Pagan made what appeared to be a goal-saving slide tackle in the box but was whistled for a foul. The ensuing penalty kick by Carson Moore with 22 minutes left to play evened the score at two goals apiece.
Thanks to stellar play from Pigman and Scanlan, in particular, the Bulldogs continued to put pressure on the Tigers but struggled to get a clean look at the goal. Meanwhile, another dangerous counterattack at the 14:20 mark was snuffed out by the Bulldogs’ Nathan Kallet and a follow-up attempt broken up by Buckley.
Athens’ efforts to win the game were thwarted with five minutes to go when a handball was called just outside the Bulldog box. Senor Keagan Smith took the free kick, sending the ball just past the Bulldog wall and into the net, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead.
Unable to secure a win and now desperate for a tie, the Bulldogs made several frenzied runs at the Tiger defense. Finally, with just 58 seconds to play, Featheringham beat his man, sprinted down the right sideline, and delivered a perfect pass to the middle of the box just in front of the Tiger net. This time, Brady Jaunarajs would not be denied, slamming home the equalizer and averting the loss.
