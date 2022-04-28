The Athens Bulldogs are playing some of their best baseball of the season.
Athens won for the fifth time in a row when it defeated Logan 7-4 on Thursday at Rannow Field.
The Bulldogs have won five in a row, improving to 10-5 on the season.
Athens scored six runs in the first two innings to go ahead of Logan. The Chieftains scored twice in the top of the first, but Athens answered with four in the first and two in the second to lead 6-2.
Athens had eight hits in the win, with Carter Wharton, Derrick Welsh and Luke Brandes turning in two-hit days.
Brandes and Wharton both hit doubles, with Wharton scoring two runs and driving in a run. Brandes had two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
Welsh was 2 for 4 with two singles, a run and RBI.
Landon Wheatley added a triple, run, RBI and walk. Jude Wakeman added a single, run and walk.
Kaden Hewitt went the distance for Athens, striking out five. He allowed four runs, with three being earned, on nine hits and four walks.
Kaden Patton took the loss for Logan, going 1 2-3 innings. He gave up six runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Matt Richards pitched three innings of relief, with Colin Cook adding an inning.
Simon Pierce was 3 for 4 for Logan, while Easton Castle was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Athens improved to 7-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with Thursday's 10-8 win at River Valley.
It was the Bulldogs' second win in as many days against the Raiders.
Athens had 13 hits and scored in every inning. Wakeman was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two walks. He hit two doubles.
Easton Nuzum and Welsh each had two-hit games, while Wharton, Wheatley, Brandes, Sam Trainer and Justin Bennett all had one hit.
Welsh pitched 6 2-3 innings, striking out eight. He didn't walk a batter, giving up eight runs on 11 hits.
Hewitt got the final out for the save.
