The ‘Dogs are the pride of the Athens side, coming back from a tie up in Zanesville. And their record, it shows, they can play well as most, with a coach and ten seniors, well seasoned.
After two first half goals, off of two Gales’ toes, the Bulldogs stayed tough on the away field. The game, it is said, didn’t get to their head, when the Gales of Lancaster scored early.
All right, I can’t rhyme and I’m no Gordon Lightfoot, but the Bulldogs played hard to the last second in their final regular-season match at Lancaster on Saturday evening. The contest never felt like it was a forgone conclusion after two first half scores by the Gales. To the crowd, the gales were anything but golden, in what was without a doubt the coldest match of the season in Lancaster's 2-0 win.
Athens goalkeeper, Nikki Bean, had twelve saves in the game. The Bulldogs finished with twelve shots; six were on goal.
Both teams looked well prepared to test one another in the opening minutes. The Gales broke through the Athens side two minutes in, but Bean charged and made an outstanding sliding save off the attacker’s foot near the top of the penalty box.
Athens forwards Brigid McSteen and Mariah Heflin made multiple deep sideline runs, with Osha Backus and Karma Fugate mixing things up in the middle. Midfielders Anna Welser and Caroline Brandes, covered large swaths of territory for the Bulldogs, winning their share of challenges and feeding the forwards.
The Gales got on the board in the twelfth minute on a breakaway. Athens defenders Lyra Skinner and Emma Dabelko caught up, but the Lancaster attacker was able to squeeze a shot past multiple bodies to find the net. Six minutes later, the Gales notched their second goal, finding room for an impressive strike from just outside the penalty box.
The Athens defenders regrouped and tightened up their line for the remainder of the contest. Skinner and Dabelko, along with Hannah Schulz, Sophie Atherton, Lexey Amsdell and Ava Kristofco worked together to create eight offside calls against Lancaster.
The Bulldog attack continued with Claire Benyei, Kattie Jones, and Annie Moulton joining the forwards, Bella Martin in the midfield, and Tess Wilhelm doing duty at both positions. Late in the first half, Heflin and Benyei put together a crafty run from the right side, with both players working in close quarters to shield the ball from defenders. Heflin drew the defenders away and tapped the ball to Benyei, who pulled off a shot near the top of the box, but the Lancaster keeper was in position to make the stop.
The rest of the contest saw multiple scoring opportunities for both teams. Athens had brief bursts of inspiration from Dabelko on free kicks in the attacking side, but the shots were gathered by the Gales’ keeper or narrowly missed the frame. The Gales didn’t let off the gas down the stretch either, and forced Bean to make a couple of excellent saves in the closing minutes to prevent further damage. Athens switched up some assignments near the end, but couldn’t find the combination to get on the board.
Athens head coach JT Schroer said after the game, “We played well against a solid Division 1 team, but couldn’t find the net. The coaches are proud of the team for being committed to getting better throughout the season. Now we’re focusing on the first tournament match.”
The Bulldogs head to Wheelersburg to start the tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The junior varsity squad lost 3-0 in the first match of the evening. Despite the score, the future of Athens girls’ soccer is bright as the squad finished their season with only two losses.
On offense this year were Zoe Carlson, Chloe Clevenger, Kyla Kinnard, Angela Owens, Kella Rice, Addie Wright, and Patty Yandrich. Defenders included Julia Dick, Isley Newton, Rachel Odunaiya, Paavni Rao, Maya Shaw and goalkeeper Elena Delach; who saw significant varsity time as well. The Bulldogs also appreciate the friendship and effort of Polish exchange student Marcelina Fabrowska.
