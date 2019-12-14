FAIRLAND — The Athens Bulldogs faced a difficult task on Saturday, as they traveled to Fairland to take part in the Big E Classic.

The Bulldogs battled against the Chesapeake Panthers before coming up short, 79-61.

The loss drops Athens to 3-2, while Chesapeake moves to 3-0.

The game was tied at 12-12 after one quarter, but the Panthers went ahead 34-26 at halftime. Their lead was 56-41 going to the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Butcher led Athens with 17 points, as he made six 2-pointer field goals and 5 of 7 free throw attempts.

Brayden Markins added 14 points for Athens, making a pair of 3-pointers. Brayden Whiting scored 13 points, while Reece Wallace tallied six points. Joey Moore scored five points, while Jack Cornwell and Will Matters each scored three points.

Josh Cox scored 21 points to lead Chesapeake. Levi Blankenship had 18 points, while Nathan Cox and Trent Dearth each scored 13 points.

Athens will return to the court on Tuesday with a home game against Meigs. The Bulldogs will travel to Vinton County on Friday.

