CHILLICOTHE — The silver lining for the Athens boys is that they still have a chance to end the season with a series of victories and by celebrating a championship, to boot.
That’s a fate typically reserved for state titlists, of course; but the 2020-21 campaign has been anything but typical, and the Bulldogs have a two-game lead in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with three make-up contests still to play.
Good thing, too, because they certainly wouldn’t to have wanted the season to end the way it might have in Thursday night’s Division II sectional final against host Unioto.
The Sherman Tanks (15-5), the district’s No. 7 seed, built a double-digit lead by the middle of the second quarter and never looked back, rolling over the visitors, 59-28.
“Too much pressure,” is how Athens coach Mickey Cozart summed things up after the game. “They were relentless. There seemed to be three or four of them around the ball, and when the shot went up, there were another three or four around the rim.”
The 10th-seeded Bulldogs (11-8) were at a noticeable but manageable size disadvantage, but certainly not enough to account for a 37-18 deficit on the boards — “actually, I thought it seemed worse than that,” said Cozart — and their 15 mostly-unforced miscues didn’t help matters any.
In fact, by the time Cozart’s team took its first field goal attempt — Will Matter’s successful 3-pointer off a side out — it had already committed five crucial turnovers and the first quarter was over half completed.
Things didn’t improve much after that. Athens’ offense never looked in sync. It finished 9-of-34 from the field (including 2-of-14 from beyond the arc), and senior Brayden Whiting, who had torched Nelsonville-York for 40 points last weekend, managed but a single bucket against the Tanks’ collapsing defense and had to hit 8-of-9 from the charity stripe just to reach double digits.
Believe it or not, the Shermans were not much more adept at converting their initial looks, either, but they compensated by winning nearly every 50-50 loose ball and by flying into the lane on every miss.
“I actually thought we did a pretty good job on defense, even when we switched to the 2-3,” said Cozart. “We’d be in position to challenge the shot, and they’d miss those, but we’d find ourselves out of position on the rebounds — and those, they wouldn’t miss.”
Nothing epitomized the visitors’ dilemma more than Unito’s 11-point run just before halftime. 6’5” freshman Tayvion Galloway got the blitz started with a put-back off Isaac Little’s errant reverse lay-in. The next time down the floor, De’Sean Branson used a nifty shake-and-bake move to drain a 13-foot pull-up jumper from the right side, and seconds later, he grabbed a steal and turned it into one-of-two from the line.
Less than a minute after Galloway had banked in a Gunnar Greenwalt miss, he looked over a double-team and rifled a pass from the post to the top of the arc, which Branson quickly turned into two points with a runner in the lane. The junior hit a similar shot on his team’s next possession, this time from the right side and courtesy of an offensive rebound and kick-out pass from senior Cameron Debord.
And when Whiting temporarily stopped the Bulldogs’ bleeding by sinking three straight free throws, Little drove baseline left and shuffled a pretty pass over to Galloway on the opposite block for the easy deuce.
The Tanks’ lead never shrunk to less than 11 after that.
All is not lost for the Bulldogs, however. With games remaining against TVC-Ohio rivals Wellston, River Valley and Meigs, and needing only one win for a share of the league title and two for the outright crown, Cozart’s team still has plenty to play for.
“We go into each game playing to go over a certain number of rebounds and to come in under a certain number of turnovers,” Cozart explained. “Typically, we’ve been able to do that.
“Tonight, we couldn’t do either, but going forward, I think we’ll be all right.”
Unioto 59, Athens 28
Athens;5;10;6;7;—;28
Unioto;13;15;15;16;—;59
ATHENS 28 (11-8)
Jacob Sayers 1 0-0 2, Will Mathers 3 0-0 7, Trey Harris 1 0-0 2, Bryden Whiting 1 8-9 10, Derrick Welsh 2 0-0 4, William Ginder 1 0-0 3, Shane McDade 0 0-0 0, Bryan McMillan 0 0-0 0, Charlie Strohm 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 9 8-9 28; 3-point field goals: 2 (Matters, Ginder).
UNIOTO (15-5)
Cameron Debord 3 0-0 9, Gunnar Greenwalt 1 0-0 2, Isaac Little 4 0-1 9, Tayvion Galloway 9 0-0 18, Cater Markko 2 0-1 4, Carson Debord 0 0-0 0, De’Sean Branson 4 1-2 9, Ben Spetnagel 1 0-0 2, Evan Park 2 0-0 4, Gabe Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Jordan Perkins 0 0-0 0. Nathan Morrison 1 0-0 2, Braxton Platt 0 0-0 0, Newton Hoops 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 1-4 59; 3-point field goals: 4 (Cameron Debord 3, Little).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 9-34 (.265), 3-point field goals 2-14 (.143); Unioto 27-58 (.466), 3-point field goals 4-16 (.250); Free throws — Athens 8-9 (.889), Unioto 1-4 (.250); Rebounds — Athens 18 (Sayers 5, Welsh 5), Unioto 37 (Cameron Debord 7); Assists — Athens 4 (Matters 3), Unioto 18 (Cameron Debord 4, Branson 4); Blocks — Athens 1 (Sayers), Unioto 5 (Galloway 3); Turnovers — Athens 15, Unioto 10; Steals — Athens 8 (Matters 4), Unioto 7 (Little 4); Team fouls — Athens 6, Unioto 10.
