The Athens Bulldogs completed the perfect tennis regular season.
Athens defeated Chillicothe on Saturday by a score of 5-0. The win allowed the Bulldogs to finish the regular season at 13-0.
Ragan Kalyango once again got the Bulldogs a win in the No. 1 singles match. The sophomore won his match, 6-4, 6-2.
Ben Castelino was a 6-1, 6-2 winner in his second singles match.
Joonwoo Park got the win in the third singles match with a comeback, 2-6, 7-5 and 10-8.
Athens' team of Jay Choi and Luke Frost were 6-2, 6-1 winners in first doubles.
The second doubles match saw Athens' Nico Barr and Alex Leatherwood win, 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.