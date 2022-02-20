COLUMBUS — The OHSAA District Swimming and Diving Championship was contested Thursday at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on the campus of Ohio State University. Over 80 high schools were represented at this second stage of the state tournament.
Athletes qualified for the meet by posting one of the top 30 times in the district at last weekend's OHSAA Sectional Championships.
The Athens Bulldogs boys' team continued their impressive season by finishing district runner-up. Columbus Academy (300 points) was crowned champion followed by Athens (206), Dover (175.5), Granville (167.5), Wellington (143), River View (139), St. Francis Desales (135). St. Clairsville (111), Bexley (99), and Chillicothe (83).
Senior Cole Huebner led the Athens team by breaking two individual team records on his way to qualifying for next week's OHSAA State Championship in Canton. Huebner's second place finish in the 50 Freestyle earned him an automatic spot to race against the state's fastest swimmers. His third place finish in the 100 Freestyle was quick enough for an at-large spot.
Huebner was not the only Bulldog setting new team marks. Sam Gutekanst established a new standard in the 500 Freestyle. His performance placed him fourth in the district and earned him a trip to Canton, too.
In all, Athens will send five athletes to the OHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship. Joining Huebner and Gutkenast will be Campbell Hauschild, Caleb Huebner, and Kenny Fridrich who qualified with an at-large spot in the 200 Freestyle Relay (fourth place) and an automatic spot in the 400 Freestyle Relay (second place).
Lady Bulldog Zoe Miller turned in the best individual finish for the Athens girls' team. Miller placed 12th in the 500 Freestyle. Miller was joined by Sarah Deering, Kyla Kinnard, and Julia Dick for the team's best relay result, an 11th place finish in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
The season will conclude in Canton this week at the OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championship. Competition will begin on Thursday and conclude on Friday.
