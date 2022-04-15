NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken said it's hard to find an easy out in the Athens Bulldogs' batting order.
"You look up and down Athens' lineup and there are no weak spots in that lineup," Dicken said. "There's no let up in that lineup. Even if they bring girls in off the bench, there's no let up in that lineup."
The Bulldogs' offense erupted over the final two innings to pull away for an 11-0, six-inning win at Nelsonville-York's Blackburn Field on Friday.
The Buckeyes trailed just 2-0 going to the fifth inning, but saw the Bulldogs open the game up with three runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth inning.
"They have a lot of good players that make it very difficult," Dicken said. "Ryleigh (Giffin) pitched a good game, but there's just no let up in their lineup."
Athens (6-2, 2-2 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) finished the game with 13 base hits, and Ashleigh James pitched a complete-game shutout.
"Overall, it was a total team effort and that win was a total team win," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "Offensively, defensively, we executed all the way around and I was extremely proud of the girls."
It was a defensive play that turned the tide completely in Athens' favor.
Nelsonville-York (6-3, 2-3 TVC-Ohio) had the tying run in scoring position with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth after Giffin opened with a single, followed by Sydne Rawlins' double.
It was a prime opportunity for the Buckeyes to get to James, but her defense behind her made the plays.
It started when N-Y's Emmie Folwer hit a ball to the right of Athens shortstop Olivia Banks. The junior had to range toward third base to field the ball, throwing a strike to first baseman Kateyanne Walburn to nip Fowler at first base, N-Y's runners remaining on second and third.
Hayleigh Gautier followed and hit another ground ball, this time to Athens third baseman Autumn Hembree.
Hembree threw across the diamond to Walburn. As Hembree released the throw, Dicken told Giffin to break for home plate.
Gautier was thrown out at first, and Walburn quickly relayed a throw to catcher Taylor Orcutt.
Orcutt applied the tag to Giffin in a bang-bang play, and the 5-3-2 double play ended N-Y's best scoring chance.
Dicken said afterward that the he would do the same thing again, Athens simply made the defensive play.
"They had to make a good throw," Dicken said. "They had to make another good catch and tag at home plate. Unfortunately, they did. That's what good teams do. We took a chance there and it bit us, but I'd do it again if I had to."
The Bulldogs seemingly built off the defensive plays, scoring three runs in the next half inning.
Kayla Hammonds and Bailee Toadvine hit one-out singles and Hammonds scored when Toadvine's hit got past the centerfielder for a two-base error.
Banks and Kendra Hammonds each followed with RBI singles, giving Athens a 5-0 lead going to the bottom of the fifth inning.
"When we got that (double play), that's when we started coming in with our at-bats," Bissell said.
Nelsonville-York gave Athens an opening in the top of the sixth, and it proved to be the dagger.
With one out, Rylee Toadvine reached on an error and it opened the door for a big inning.
Orcutt sacrificed Toadvine to second, then the next six Bulldogs safely reached base.
Kayla Hammonds' single made it 6-0, then Bailee Toadvine and Banks followed with singles to load the bases.
Kendra Hammonds earned an RBI when she reached on a fielder's choice.
The big hit came from Walburn, as she drove the softball the other way to the fence in left field.
Toadvine, Banks and Hammonds all scored, as Walburn's bases-clearing double gave Athens a 10-0 edge. The Bulldogs added a final run when James reached on an error in the outfield.
It was certainly enough offense for James, who tossed a shutout in the circle. She allowed six hits, one walk and struck out seven batters.
"Ashleigh pitched the pitches that needed to be pitched, and our defense stepped up to help," Bissell said.
Banks was a perfect 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Athens' first two runs came courtesy of Banks' RBI hits.
Bailee Toadvine was 3 for 4 with three runs, Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 3 with two runs, while Walburn was 2 for 4 with the three big RBIs.
Giffin took the loss, with five of the runs surrendered being earned. She didn't walk a batter, striking out one. She was also 2 for 3 at the plate.
The game didn't go the Buckeyes' way, but it was still a winning week after they beat Meigs and Federal Hocking the previous two days.
"I told the kids (Thursday) night after we played that Nelsonville is not the Nelsonville of old," Bissell said. "They're going to come to play and they battled us."
Dicken said focusing on the big picture of the season's successful first three weeks instead of Friday's final innings was key.
"We had some big wins this week," he said. "I'm disappointed in the outcome because I don't think the score reflects how close the game really was. I'm not discouraged though because our girls are still positive. They know Athens is a good ball team."
The Bulldogs have won three in a row. A regional semifinalist from a year ago, Athens lost its first two league games of the season to Wellston and Vinton County.
Those setbacks will make it difficult to claw back into the league race. Bissell said continued improvement is the focus, as opposed to the current league standings.
"When the year began our goal was to win the league," he said. "That's everybody's goal. After two losses, and Wellston's very good, our goal right now is just taking care of us. We want to take care of us to the point that when it comes tournament time that we're ready. So I think that right now we can't worry about the league, we can't worry about district, we have to worry about tomorrow."
Athens 11, Nelsonville-York 0 (6 innings)
Athens;101 036 — 11 13 1
Nelsonville-York;000 000 — 0 6 4
Ashleigh James and Taylor Orcutt
Ryleigh Giffin and Sydne Rawlins
WP — James; LP — Giffin
