CHILLICOTHE — The Athens Bulldogs enjoyed a successful day on the links on Saturday at the Zane Trace Invitational, held at the Jaycees.
Athens finished with a team score of 340, finishing third out of 16 teams.
Only overall winner North Adams (325) and Fairfield Union (337) finished better.
Athens was led by Ben Pratt, who shot a round of 80. He tied for fifth overall in the field with that score.
Athens' Nathan Shadik wasn't far off that pace, shooting an 81. That was tied for seventh in the field.
Tyson Smith shot a round of 89, tying him for 21st in the field. Matthew McDonald rounded out Athens' team scoring with a round of 90.
Crooksville's Blake White was the medalist in the field, shooting a strong round of 74.
Vinton County also competed, with a team score of 445. Brock Hamon (96), Isaiah Allen (116), Sam Huston (116), Asa Davidson (117) and Ryan Perry (133) all got 18 holes of golf in for the Vikings.
Athens will have to wait to try and wrap up its Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf season, as Monday's final league meet was suspended due to rain.
Most of the field was able to get five or six holes in before competition was halted at the Athens Country Club. The meet will resume on Monday.
Athens has already clinched the outright TVC-Ohio golf crown, and is trying to finish the league season with a perfect record.
