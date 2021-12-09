Athens' home opener also doubled as its first victory of the season.
The Bulldogs were strong defensively, leading to a 46-34 victory over Circleville on Wednesday at McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens improves to 1-3 on the season, while Circleville falls to 2-2.
The Bulldogs led 12-4 after one quarter and enjoyed the upper hand the rest of the way. They led 20-15 at halftime, then held the Tigers to a four-point third quarter.
That allowed Athens to lead 30-19 going to the final quarter, a frame it won 16-15 to clinch the win.
Athens had three players in double figures. Landon Wheatley tallied 13 points, adding four rebounds and three assists.
Derrick Welsh had 12 points and 12 rebounds, also gaining four steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Luke Brandes added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Nathan Shadik also had six points and two assists for Athens, while Jake Goldsberry had three points. Clay Boeninger had two points and two steals.
Circleville was held to 36.1 percent shooting, making 13 of 36 shots from the field. Athens shot 48.6 percent, hitting 16 of 36 attempts.
Briley Cramer led Circleville with 12 points and four steals. Craig Fleck added nine points.
Athens travels to Jackson on Saturday for a 6 p.m. JV start.
