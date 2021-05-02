The Athens Bulldogs have enjoyed their best softball season in nearly a decade, and their reward is a No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament.
The Southeast District Athletic Board released its softball sectional and district tournament brackets on Sunday.
Athens, which is 19-4 after a non-league win at Zane Trace on Saturday, is the No. 2 overall seed in Division II.
Only Sheridan, which beat Athens in a doubleheader on the opening day of the season, is higher as the No. 1 seed.
Athens opens its tournament season on May 10 at 5 p.m. at home in a sectional semifinal.
The Bulldogs will face either No. 15 Jackson or No. 18 Circleville, which play on Saturday.
As the higher seed, Athens could play three games at home if it were to keep advancing. The higher seed will host through the district semifinals, with the district finals being played at a neutral site that is to be determined.
In Division III, Alexander is a No. 14 seed and will travel to take on No. 11 West on May 14 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.
Nelsonville-York is a No. 22 seed in Division III, and will host a sectional semifinal contest. No. 27 South Point will travel to Nelsonville-York High School on May 11 at 5 p.m. The winner advances to play at No. 3 Westfall in a sectional final.
Federal Hocking is a No. 25 seed in Division III, and will travel to No. 24 Lynchburg-Clay in a sectional semifinal on May 11 at 5 p.m. The winner advances to take on No. 1 Wheelersburg in a sectional final.
The Trimble Tomcats are a No. 15 seed in Division IV, and will host No. 18 Glenwood in a sectional semifinal on May 10 at 5 p.m. The winner travels to No. 2 Clay in a sectional final on May 13.
Full brackets are at OHSAA.org.
