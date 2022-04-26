The Athens baseball team began the week with two league victories.
Athens defeated Nelsonville-York 4-2 on Monday, then downing River Valley 11-1 on Tuesday.
Both games were played at Rannow Field.
Athens improved to 8-5 overall and 6-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Luke Brandes and Jacob Bulger led the way on the mound against Nelsonville-York.
Brandes started and pitched four innings, getting the win. He allowed two runs, with one being earned, on four hits. He didn't walk a batter, striking out five.
Bulger got the save with three innings of shutout baseball. He didn't allow a hit, walking two and striking out five.
The Buckeyes scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but were held off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Athens scored once in the second and twice in the third to go ahead 3-2.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the sixth.
Brandes and Landon Wheatley each hit doubles for Athens. Derrick Welsh, Kaden Hewitt and Juke Wakerman each hit singles for Athens.
Drew Douglas pitched a complete game in the loss for N-Y. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks, striking out six.
Jeff McLaughlin, Hudson Stalder, Leighton Loge and Logan Meeks each hit singles for the Buckeyes.
Wheatley pitched a five-inning complete game in the victory over River Valley. He struck out nine, walking three and allowing two hits.
Athens scored twice in the second and three times in the third to lead 5-1. The Bulldogs added two in the fourth and four in the fifth for the 11-1 win.
Justin Bennett was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Athens. Carter Wharton was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Easton Nuzum was 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Welsh and Wheatley each hit singles, adding a run and an RBI each. Brandes had a single with two RBIs and a run.
