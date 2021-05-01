ALBANY — The Athens Bulldogs' bats were held in check for five innings.
Everything clicked in the sixth inning however, and the Bulldogs are a game away from a championship.
Athens scored five runs in the sixth, leading to an 8-2 win at Alexander High School on Friday.
The Bulldogs (18-4 overall) are 10-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, and can do no worse than a share for the league title with a win Monday at Vinton County.
Wellston is 9-1 in the TVC-Ohio and has games against River Valley and Meigs next week.
The Spartans (9-9, 4-7 TVC-Ohio) were trying to play the role of spoiler, and trailed just 3-2 going to the sixth behind pitcher Brooke Casto.
Athens had six hits in that inning, with seven consecutive batters reaching base at one point.
"I think once you see a pitcher after the third time around, your good hitters will adjust and that's what our kids did," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "We adjusted that inning. We knew we had to attack. If not, the game was too close at that point."
More impressive for the Bulldogs was that the initial runs were driven in by the bottom of the lineup.
The inning started with one out when Kateyanne Walburn singled, and Kayla Hammonds drew a walk.
Bailee Toadvine dropped a double into center field that was just out of the reach of a diving Jaycie Jordan. Walburn scored for a 4-2 lead.
Mya Martin followed in a big spot, with runners on second and third.
Bissell called a timeout to try and calm Martin's nerves before the at-bat.
"I could tell at the plate she was really nervous," he said. "Going up there, I told her, this is your opportunity. You're up here a nervous wreck. Just be calm, take a deep breath and just believe you can do it."
Martin hit the first pitch into center field, scoring two runs to allow Athens to enjoy a 6-2 advantage.
Martin has been in the lineup the last two games due to an injury to Ashleigh James. She made the most of her chance on Friday, eventually scoring on Autumn Hembree's hit to center.
Alexander has been bitten by closes losses all season, but big innings have been its downfall this week.
The Spartans lost 19-4 to Vinton County on Tuesday, giving up five runs or more in three different innings.
Alexander was in position for a potential upset until the Bulldog bats came alive in the sixth.
"I think they were just starting to time (Casto) up," Alexander coach Marilyn Scurlock said. "Maybe we could have changed pitchers sooner, hindsight is 20/20. Overall though, I'm disappointed we lost, but we haven't been playing well and we had a chance. We just couldn't get a hit to fall when we needed to."
The final run of the inning came on Abbi Ervin's run-scoring hit to center, making it 8-2.
The Bulldogs sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame, giving pitcher Olivia Banks room to breath.
"Each individual, each player had a job to do and for the most part they did it," Bissell said. "One through through nine, they did their job."
Banks also did her job in the pitching circle for the second game in a row. Moving from shortstop to the circle in the place of the injured James, Banks allowed seven hits in seven innings.
Banks let her defense do the work, as she struck out one and walked one. The Bulldogs were error-free in the field, with Banks successfully making eight putouts on balls hit back to her.
"A lot of our girls know her anyway outside of the ball field, so she's knowledge about our hitters too," Scurlock said. "She did a nice job. She's a nice player."
It was another example of the Bulldogs' depth, despite their youth. James is out, but Banks filled in at pitcher, Kendra Hammonds again moved to shortstop and Martin joined the lineup and delivered one of the biggest hits of the game.
"You've got to rely on kids, with Ashleigh hurt, to come in and step up in these situations," Bissell said. "We've had injuries all year and for the most part, our kids have all stepped up."
Banks also helped herself with a solo home run to left-center field, giving Athens a 2-1 lead in the third inning.
"Two games in a row in that circle, she did her job," Bissell said. "And that lead-off home run, that was icing on the cake for a great day."
Banks recorded one of the biggest outs of the game before their big sixth inning.
With two outs and trailing 3-1, Alexander put together a threat against Banks in the bottom of the fifth.
Casto and Jadyn Mace each hit doubles, drawing the Spartans to within 3-2 with Erin Scurlock stepping to the plate.
Bissell admitted afterward the thought of walking Scurlock — one of the most dangerous hitters in the TVC-Ohio — crossed his mind.
Banks pitched to her though, and was able to get Scurlock to hit a fly ball the opposite way to Ervin in right field to end the inning.
The Spartans only had one baserunner the rest of the way.
"Talent vs. talent at that point," Bissell said. "Both kids have amazing talent. Both kids have grit and both kids are competitors. That was a heck of a battle and our kid just came out on top."
Banks finished the game with a perfect seventh, with the Bulldogs flashing some leather.
Ellie Day led the inning off with a hard-hit ball to first that Walburn gloved, then tapped first base for the out.
The final out came when Hembree snagged a line drive at third base off the bat of Casto.
Mace finished with three hits for Alexander, while Casto had two hits.
The Spartans have non-league games next week against Marietta, Belpre and Amanda-Clearcreek as well as a final TVC-Ohio game with Nelsonville-York.
"At this point, we just have to build to the end," Marilyn Scurlock said. "What do you play for? You play for tournaments and that's what we're hoping to do. Get a good seed, we'll find out Sunday, and know where we go from there. Next week, we have two non-league games, Monday and Tuesday. That will be some more time to play around with people and put them in some different spots maybe. Hopefully get a couple wins on top of that too, would be nice."
Walburn was on base four times, going 3 for 3 with a triple. Banks and Toadvine also had two-hit games for Athens.
The Bulldogs will try to win at least a share of the league title at Vinton County on Monday.
In order for a league title to be possible, Athens had to get over the Alexander hurdle. The Bulldogs had lost 14 in a row in the series — not beating Alexander since 2012 — before winning both matchups this season against their county rivals.
"I think Alexander has run into some tough luck in some of those games," Bissell said. "This is a tough team. They're going to make some noise in the tournament. I think they've got some good pieces. This by no means was easy for us. Alexander is tough."
Athens 8, Alexander 2
Athens;012 005 0 — 8 11 0
Alexander;100 010 0 — 2 7 1
Olivia Banks and Taylor Orcutt
Brooke Casto, Ellie Day (6) and Erin Scurlock
WP — Banks; LP — Casto
HR — Olivia Banks (Athens), third inning, none on
