OBETZ — Athens High School’s cross country team competed at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational Saturday at Fortress Obetz outside Columbus.
Bulldogs’ girls’ grit and determination was rewarded with a second place team finish in the meet that fielded runners from 42 schools across Ohio. Except for one big hill that was steep enough to sled on, the course was flat and fast for 280 long distance runners.
Athens’ boys’ team finished 21st against 324 runners from 40 schools.
Invitational is an early indicator of top talent who will be racing and pacing ahead this season.
“We are just looking to see how well our kids are going to do with the training they’ve put in since the beginning of the summer. We’re excited. We’re just looking for them to have a good time, work together and hopefully get some good times at the end of the day,” said Bulldogs XC Coach Adam Gonczy moments before the girls' race started.
First-year student Sophia Szolosi finished third overall for the Bulldogs with a time of 19:28 minutes for the 3.1-mile course on a very hot August day. For most of the race, Szolosi pretty much ran alone way ahead of the pack and held onto third place because the second place runner, a senior from Marlington High School, was 15 seconds ahead of her and the fourth place runner, a senior from Norwayne High School, being 11 seconds behind her.
Bulldogs’ first-year students Olivia Smart and Jillian Bourque, crossed the finish line in 23rd place (21:52) and at 70th place (24:06), respectively.
Emma Ulbrich, a junior, gave it her all as she sprinted past many runners in the last 100 yards to finish the race in 78th place (24:20). A new student at Athens High School, Samantha Layton, who competed at the state meeting Mississippi last season, finished the race in 82nd place (24:25) for the first race in her junior year. Ninth graders Katie Kotses finished the race in 123rd place (25:41) with Eva Riley at 178th place (27:45). Senior Ava Pettey crossed the finish line at 184th place (27:52).
Leading the Bulldogs’ boys’ team was Tyler Callahan, a junior who sprinted to the finish line to end the race on high note at 32nd place (17:50). Callahan’s talented teammate Joonwoo Park, a junior, captured 150th place (20:47) followed by freshman Zachary Wakeley at 163rd place (21:05); Nathaniel Kuhnert, a junior, at 218th place (22:24); freshman Griffin Porter at 232nd place (22:58); senior William Morosko at 266th place (23:58); freshman Miles Burkett at 278th place (24:56).
“I am optimistic about the season ahead,” Gonczy said. “Of course we have Tri-Valley Conference in mind – win that and try to qualify our teams from districts to regionals to state. We got a strong team that we have that kind of opportunity ahead for us.”
Gonczy noted how Szolosi and Smart’s past performance when they were running in middle school bodes well for their first year as Bulldogs.
“They are looking to have a pretty big year,” he said. “They did well at the middle school state meet at this same site (Fortress Obetz) last year.”
As to the boys’ side of the ledger, Gonczy added, “We have a couple of veterans – Tyler and Joonwoo – that we’re looking to do really well and lead our team”
