On the strength of a first-half Charlie Strohm strike and three early second-half goals, the Athens Bulldogs boys’ soccer team dispatched visiting New Lexington, 4-0, on Thursday night at Joe Burrow Stadium. Athens pushed their record to 6-3-2 in the shutout effort.
The result was ultimately a comfortable one for the Bulldogs, who amassed an eye-popping 47 shots compared to six for the Panthers.
It wasn’t all a cakewalk, however, as New Lexington did carve out two solid chances within the opening ten minutes. The first came courtesy of freshman Cameron Dumolt, who sliced into the box from the left wing before teeing up for a shot. Lars Westenbarger came across to make a vital block and keep the match scoreless.
Seven minutes later, Dumolt was at it again, latching onto a through-ball from fellow attacker Conner Spicer and outpacing the Bulldog backline. Athens goalkeeper Nathan Kallet came off his line quickly, forcing Dumolt into a quick decision — and a rushed one. The Panther striker sent his shot well wide of the target, and Athens was let off the hook again.
As the half wore on, the Bulldog defense began snuffing out New Lexington attacks earlier and more decisively. Soon the balance had shifted back into the hosts’ favor, and Athens was able to set up camp comfortably in the Panthers’ end. With central midfielders Owen Buckley and Walji Dadem controlling pace of play, chances were aplenty.
Russell Etieno nearly scored after some fine lateral play from Athens, when he cut in from the left flank and looked for the upper corner. New Lexington netminder Mason Decot read it well, backpedaling to snag the ball before it could find paydirt.
Etieno then connected with Strohm for a header that was likewise saved, but, on Strohm’s second attempt of the night, the senior made it count. Buckley found himself with some space 25 yards out and sent a grasscutter toward goal. Decot made the save, but he spilled it out front. Strohm followed up the rebound, tucking it neatly away to put Athens up 1-0.
The slim scoreline held for the remainder of the half, despite a myriad of chances from the hosts. Etieno and Dadem each forced Decot into saves, while Austin Jaunarajs saw his effort sail narrowly over. Andy Pigman struck the post off a slick feed from Jaunarajs, and Strohm had his point-blank bid for a second goal denied superbly by Decot.
With a shots-on-goal advantage of 11-1 at halftime, it seemed only a matter of time until the dam broke for the Bulldogs. And that it did: by the time twelve minutes had ticked off the second half clock, New Lexington had found themselves flooded by a trifecta of goals.
The first of the three arrived courtesy of a corner kick. Jaunarajs served a ball into the center of the box, where Andrew Lewis — who had just missed a header moments earlier — nailed his header hard and low toward goal. A Panther defender heroically cleared it off the line, but Buckley was there to knock in the rebound.
After Jaunarajs hit the crossbar and Braulio Rosas-Clouse sent a shot narrowly wide, the Bulldogs got in the scoring column once more. Lewis sliced up the New Lexington backline with a through ball to Luke Frost, who managed to keep the ball in play before whipping a cross to the back post. Donovan O’Malley beat his defender and pounded the header in for the 3-0 advantage.
3-0 became 4-0 in short order, when Jaunarajs connected with Rosas-Clouse inside the box. The junior captain went one-on-one with Decot and finished calmly.
Athens continued to pile the pressure on the visitors from Perry County, and had several excellent opportunities to inflate the scoreline. With 21:30 remaining, left-back Zane Evans went on a mazy run into the box before laying it off for Strohm. Decot, like in the first half, was there to stone him on the goal-line.
Strohm was seeing double when, less than ten minutes later, he worked his way into a shooting opportunity on the right side. Decot again went down strong to deny him, then sprung to life to make a kick save. Dadem’s follow-up was blocked by a defender, and Strohm put the rebound over the bar.
Bookending that crazy sequence were efforts from Athens’ Alex Hendrickson and Rowan Featheringham — both of which Decot parried — and a Pigman volley into the side netting. The game ended without further incident, and both teams shook hands and stood for applause for the masked and socially-distant crowd.
Besides the massive advantage in shots, Athens also bested New Lexington 21-4 in shots on goal. Decot registered an impressive 17 saves, while the Bulldog tandem of Kallet and Sebastien Arauz — who came on for the final quarter-hour — combined for three.
The Bulldogs conclude their regular season schedule by taking on non-conference rivals North Adams and Miami Trace. The games are sandwiched by the OHSAA state tournament seeding on October 11, which will determine the draw as Athens looks for its fourth district title in the last six years.
