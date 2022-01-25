The Athens boys' swim team (132 points) remains undefeated after posting victories over Marietta (40 points) and Newark (67 points) at the Ohio University Aquatic Center last Friday evening.
The Bulldogs' dominance in the pool was evident as they captured nine of the 11 events. Leading the way for Athens was senior Cole Huebner who took home firsts in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly events. Huebner was joined atop the podium by teammates Campbell Hauschild (200 Individual Medley), Caleb Huebner (100 Freestyle), Sam Gutekanst (500 Freestyle), Nico Benencia Courreges (100 Backstroke) and Nathan Kallet (100 Breaststroke).
Athens' relay teams also found success by winning the 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle relay events. Caden Hawes, Luca Gagliano, Caleb Huebner, and Cole Huebner brought home the 200 title, while Gutekanst, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, and Cole Huebner captured the 400 race.
The Lady Bulldogs (70 points) split the evening by defeating Newark (53 points) but falling to Marietta (86 points).
Athens was led by junior Kyla Kinnard who was a double winner. Her times in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke events led the field. Julia Dick (200 Individual Medley) was the other Lady Bulldog who scored first.
The Athens Bulldogs hit the road on Saturday for a dual meet against the Hillsboro Indians. Both Athens' teams came away with victories.
The boys' team moved to 24-0 on the season with a 78-15 victory over the host team. The Lady Bulldogs also claimed a win by posting a 60-32 victory.
Three senior Bulldogs picked up double wins on the day for the boys' team. Campbell Hauschild (200 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly), Caleb Huebner (500 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke), and Cole Huebner (50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle) led the way for Athens. Nathan Kallet (200 Individual Medley) and Sam Gutekanst (100 Breaststroke) also contributed to the win column.
Additionally, all three Bulldog relays were victorious. The 200 Medley Relay (Caleb Huebner, Gutekanst, Nico Benencia Courreges, Cole Huebner), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Hauschild, Gutekanst, Kallet, Benencia Courreges), and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Raul Rana, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, Cole Huebner) belonged to Athens.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by a trio of juniors. Zoe Miller (200 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle) and Kyla Kinnard (200 Individual Medley, 100 Backstroke) were double winners, while Julia Dick won the 100 Butterfly event.
Athens Lady Bulldogs also found success with the relay events. The 200 Medley Relay and 400 Freestyle races were won by Miller, Kinnard, Dick and Emma Ulbrich. The quartet of SaraJade Harrell, Wanase Phiri, Shelby Davenport, and Bella Grijlava took top honors in the 200 Freestyle Relay.
The Bulldogs return to competition on Friday, Jan. 28 when they welcome Groveport Madison and Warren to the Ohio University Aquatic Center for the team's Senior Night. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
