As the basketball found its way to Gallia Academy's 6-foot-7 Isaac Clary in the closing seconds, Athens coach Mickey Cozart admitted there was nothing left to do but pray.
"I was praying the clock ran out," he said. "At that point, that's all we were doing. He's just a man in there."
As it turned out, Cozart's prayers were answered by a fraction of a second.
Clary's put-back came just after the final horn sounded on Friday, and the Athens Bulldogs escaped with a 42-40 victory over Gallia Academy inside McAfee Gymnasium.
The Blue Devils had a chance to either tie or win the game in the closing seconds after Athens' Will Matters split a pair of free throws for the two-point lead with 11.6 seconds left.
Gallia Academy's Cooper Davis drove into the paint as the seconds ticked away, throwing up a heavily contested shot.
The ball didn't hit iron, but went right to Clary.
The sophomore post player momentarily bobbled the basketball as he went up in the air to grab it. He put the shot in, but the horn sounded before it left his hands.
The Gallia Academy coaching staff tried to signal that the shot should count, but the officials waved it off and Athens (2-2) had won its season opener.
It was fitting that Athens won a final defensive stand, as the Bulldogs stymied Gallia Academy (1-1) all night.
The Blue Devils scored just 12 first-half points, and just 23 through the first three quarters. They were 16 of 49 from the field (32.7 percent) and struggled against the Bulldogs' zone defense.
"That right there was the best defensive performance of all-around basketball that we've played yet," Cozart said. "We've had a couple decent quarters and we've had some real bad games, but tonight I thought we rebounded the ball probably the best that we've done all season."
Senior Jacob Sayers was a catalyst of that defensive effort. He led the team with nine rebounds, adding eight points and four steals.
Cozart said he expects Sayers to provide that type of impact on the game throughout the season.
"I'm probably harder on Jake than any player on our team just because I know he's got potential," Cozart said. "I know how bad he wants it. Tonight, he figured out what we need out of him. The scoring will come, but we need the deflections, the steals, the back-side rebounds."
All of Sayers points came in the final quarter, as he scored eight of Athens' 11 fourth-quarter points.
"In the fourth quarter, he might have played the best basketball of anyone on the court," Cozart said. "Jake had a good night."
Athens received another solid offensive game from Brayden Whiting, who led the team with 14 points on 7 of 15 shooting. He also had six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Matters also hit double figures with 11 points and three assists, while Derrick Welsh was locked in a battle in the post with Clary all night. Welsh had five points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Bulldogs were able to fight for the win despite not having their best shooting night. They were an efficient 18 of 33 (54.5 percent) from 2-point range, but just 1 of 15 from 3.
Despite those shooting numbers from long range, Athens never trailed after the opening minutes of the first quarter. The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a 7-2 run for a 17-10 lead after Welsh's 3-pointer and the Blue Devils never forced another tie.
But it wasn't an easy win by any measure. Athens' largest lead was 13 points on two occasions. Athens led 29-16, after Whiting scored six consecutive third-quarter points, and then again at 31-18 after Matters' jumper.
Athens still led 37-28 with 5:01 left after Whiting assisted to Sayers on an in-bounds play.
Gallia Academy turned up the pressure and fought back, trailing 37-33 after two Clary free throws. Athens' lead was down to three points at 41-38 after Brody Fellure's field goal with 1:20 to play.
Gallia Academy forced a turnover, but Sayers got it right back with a steal with around 30 seconds to play.
Athens missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Blue Devils took advantage with Clary's basket inside to cut the Athens lead to 41-40 with 14.8 seconds left.
Matters was fouled and made the first free throw of a one-and-the-bonus before missing the second, setting up the final sequence.
It was a solid bounce-back win for the Bulldogs, who suffered a 70-48 loss at Warren on Tuesday.
"They showed me some heart today," Cozart said. "I think that coming off that whooping we took from Warren, well I felt we kind of just laid down and got bullied. I didn't feel like we got bullied tonight."
Davis led Gallia Academy with 10 points, while Clary had nine points and 13 rebounds. Carson Call had six points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Athens is scheduled to travel to Circleville on Wednesday.
An early-season positive for the Bulldogs is the simple fact that they've played four games after Friday. Some teams have yet to take the court due to COVID-19 postponements, and Cozart said the players and coaches aren't taking any of the games or practices for granted.
"Every day we come in here, we're just blessed that we're still playing," Cozart said. "They could shut it down at any point. We talk about it all the time with these guys, don't let your last practice, don't let your last game, if they shut us down, be a negative. Go out and give it everything you have, leave it out there and we hope that we get up and play again tomorrow. That's our focus and that's the mentality that we're taking."
Athens 42, Gallia Academy 40
Gallia Academy;8;4;11;17;—;40
Athens;10;7;14;11;—;42
GALLIA ACADEMY 40 (1-1)
Cooper Davis 4 0-0 10, Kenyon Franklin 2 0-0 6, Noah Vanco 1 30-0 , Carson Call 3 0-0 6, Isaac Clary 3 3-4 9, Conner Walker 0 0-0 0, Trent Johnson 0 0-0 0, Brody Fellure 3 0-0 6; TOTALS 16 3-4 40; 3-point field goals 5 (Davis, Franklin 2 apiece, Vanco 1)
ATHENS 42 (2-2)
Jacob Sayers 4 0-0 8, Will Matters 4 3-4 11, Brayden Whiting 7 0-0 14, Derrick Welsh 2 0-0 5, Shane McDade 1 0-1 2, Landon Wheatley 0 0-0 0, Tanner McCune. 0-0 0, Will Ginder 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 19 3-5 42; 3-point field goals: 1 (Welsh 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Gallia Academy 16-49 (.327), 3-point field goals 5-15 (.333); Athens 19-48 (.396), 3-point field goals 1-15 (.067); Free throws — Gallia Academy 3-4 (.750), Athens 3-5 (.600); Rebounds — Gallia Academy 34 (Clary 13), Athens 28 (Sayers 9); Assists — Gallia Academy 10 (Call 4), Athens 8 (Whiting, Matters 3 apiece); Blocks — Gallia Academy 1 (Clary 1), Athens 4 (Welsh 4); Turnovers — Gallia Academy 14, Athens 14; Steals — Gallia Academy 8 (Franklin 3), Athens 11 (Salyers 4); Team fouls — Gallia Academy 11, Athens 7; JV game — Gallia Academy 33, Athens 20
