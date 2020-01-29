NELSONVILLE — With first place in the conference on the line in the most unlikely of places, Athens coach Mickey Cozart went against his instincts, and it paid off.
The Bulldogs (12-4, 7-1 Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio) fell back into a 2-3 zone — unconventional, for them — and the change cleared the path for Tuesday’s hard-fought 68-50 victory over their last-place hosts from Nelsonville-York.
“We’re a man-to-man team, but it wasn’t working tonight,” explained Cozart. “We forgot the first rule of defense, which is ‘Keep your guy in front of you’. We weren’t doing that in the first half. But, once we go zone, we stop giving up easy buckets in the paint.
“We could have gone to it sooner, but sometimes, to get ready for the tournament, it’s good to let your team struggle a little bit, to face adversity.”
Early on, Cozart’s team got all the adversity it could handle. The Buckeyes (2-14, 0-7 TVC-Ohio) didn’t exactly repeat their stunning 17-point first-half lead from the teams’ first encounter — their advantage in this one never grew beyond four — but they hung around longer, taking their last lead, 40-39, with just under four minutes remaining in the third.
That seemed to be the wake-up call Athens needed. Its zone expanded, its traps came a step more quickly, and the result was a flurry of takeaways that its well-oiled running game turned into a 14-4 run, putting it ahead for good.
Andrew Stephens got the rally started with a fast break lay-in and, later, a pair of free throws. Fellow senior Brayden Markins matched that feat before misfiring from the right corner, but Brayden Whiting kept the ball alive, and his second tip fell into the hands of Jack Cornwell for the short bank shot.
Markins grabbed one of his game-high 12 rebounds on Nelsonville-York’s next possession, and his outlet pass caught Whiting in stride, as did Whiting’s dime to Nate Trainer. The perfectly executed three-man fast break was one of nine transition baskets the visitors earned on the evening.
The threat of the counterattack, as much as the 2-3, eventually drained the aggression from the home team, which had opened the contest challenging the Isaiah Butcher-less Bulldogs on a series of dribble-drive pull-up jumpers and kick-out passes but soon began settling for low-percentage, long-range looks.
“We stopped attacking the basket,” said Buckeye coach Blaine Gabriel. “Even when they went zone, we remained aggressive for the few couple of minutes, then suddenly, we quit. We had turnovers on four straight possessions at one point, and they scored on every single one. That’s what killed us.”
“We want to push the pace every single time,” Cozart said. “We’re not going to change who we are just because we’re missing some pieces.”
In addition to Butcher, Athens might be without Will Matters for at least a game or two, as well. The junior guard landed awkwardly on a 3-point attempt early in the second half and had to be helped off the court, favoring his ankle. The sight left the Bulldogs momentarily stunned, and Nelsonville-York took advantage.
Senior Austin Thrapp converted a fast-break lay-in, sophomore Drew Carter drained a triple from the left corner, and junior Ethan Gail pulled up from 12-feet along the right baseline and later added a free throw as Gabriel’s team surged in front for the final time.
“I thought we had a nice rotation [of personnel] tonight,” Gabriel said. “We’re getting better, that’s for sure, it’s just not showing up on the scoreboard yet, but karma is going to be on our side sooner or later.”
By the start of the fourth quarter, Athens had fully re-grouped. Trainer hit a tough up-and-under from the right block, and Markins followed that by driving baseline against Buckeye Maleek Williams. The freshman bodied Markins up well, but despite his best effort, the crafty senior spun left, got Williams on his hip, stopped, returned right and sneaked the shot underneath Williams’ left arm for the lay-in.
Reece Wallace added a leaner in the lane, Stephens took a long offensive rebound back in for two, and Whiting sank a stop-and-pop 14-footer that pushed the lead to double-digits and salted the contest away.
It was a well-balanced effort. Whiting led the way with 24 points, 18 of them while holding the fort in the first half. Markins chipped in with 20 for one double-double, and Trainer had another, finishing with a stat line of 10 points, 10 rebounds and a game-high five assists. Lost in the minutiae was the team’s 20-of-22 performance from the foul line.
As for the status of Matters, Cozart sounded hopeful. “It’s the same ankle that he hurt earlier in the season, but I talked to him, and he doesn’t think it’s as serious this time. I hope it isn’t. We’re going to need him back before [the tournament].
“That’s why it’s important for us to have guys like [Whiting and Markins] firing on all cylinders,” he added. “If we’re going to be without people for an extended period, we’re going to need to make up those points from somewhere.”
Athens 68, Nelsonville-York 50
Athens 20 12 17 19 — 68
Nelsonville-York 17 13 14 6— 50
ATHENS 68 (12-4, 7-1 TVC-Ohio)
Andrew Stephens 2 2-3 6, Brayden Markins 7 6-7 20, Nate Trainer 4 2-2 10, Brayden Whiting 8 8-8 24, Will Matters 1 0-0 2, Reece Wallace 1 0-0 2, Trey Harris 0 0-0 0, Jack Cornwell 1 2-2 4, Jacob Sayers 0 0-0 0, Joey Moore 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24 20-22 68; 3-pt field goals: 0.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 50 (2-14, 0-7 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 2 2-2 8, Mikey Seel 3 0-0 7, Braydin McKee 3 1-2 7, Ethan Gail 5 2-4 12, Austin Thrapp 3 6-8 12, Joe Tome 2 0-0 4, Maleek Williams 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 11-16 50; 3-pt field goals: 3 (Carter 2, Seel).
TEAM/INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
FIELD GOALS – Athens 24-55 (.436), 3-pt field goals 0-12 (.000); Nelsonville-York 18-47 (.383), 3-pt field goals 3-17 (.176); FREE THROWS – Athens 20-22 (.909); Nelsonville-York 11-16 (.688); REBOUNDS – Athens 35 (Markins 12), Nelsonville-York 26 (McKee 11); ASSISTS – Athens 12 (Trainer 5), Nelsonville-York 11 (Carter 4); STEALS – Athens 6 (Whiting 3), Nelsonville-York 5 (Carter, Seel, Gail, Tome, Thrapp); BLOCKED SHOTS – Athens 3 (Markins 2), Nelsonville-York 3 (McKee 2); TURNOVERS – Athens 8, Nelsonville-York 12; TEAM FOULS – Athens 10, Nelsonville-York 15; JUNIOR VARSITY SCORE – Athens 39-29.
