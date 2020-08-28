ALBANY — A trio of big pass plays and a stingy defense was ultimately enough for the Athens Bulldogs.
Senior quarterback Joey Moore threw for three long touchdown passes, and senior cornerback Trey Harris picked up the game-winning interception in Athens’ 20-13 win at Alexander High School on Friday.
After weeks of wondering whether or not a 2020 football season would take place, the Bulldogs are now moving forward with a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win under their belts.
Moore completed 15 of 29 passes for 272 yards. He completed touchdown tosses of 82 yards to Brayden Whiting, 49 yards to Landon Wheatley and 40 yards to Braxton Springer.
All of Athens’ scores came in the first half, as both teams pitched a second-half shutout.
"Without a doubt all night the key to our defense was effort," Athens coach Nathan White said. "Our offense was pretty poor tonight, execution was not good and our defense certainly bailed us out with pure toughness and effort and I'm very proud of those kids."
While White wasn't fully pleased with Athens' offensive game, it was those big plays in the first half that proved to be enough for the victory.
All three touchdowns came on deep balls from Moore. Whiting's came on the third play of the game, a post pattern on third-and-13.
Wheatley's long touchdown grab gave Athens the 14-0 lead — after Peyton Gail's 2-point run. Wheatley ran up the middle of the field, getting behind an Alexander defender and racing toward the end zone.
Springer's touchdown looked similar to Wheatley's, also another post play up the seam. A Spartan defender had solid coverage and nearly knocked the ball away, but Springer's concentration led to his 49-yard touchdown, and a 20-7 lead.
White remembered Alexander playing deep off of Athens' receivers a year ago in an effort to avoid the deep pass, but the Spartans played more aggressively in coverage on Friday.
"Game-plan wise, I wasn't prepared really that they were going to dare us to throw down the field," White said. "The few things we had in, we executed. Those three big plays were huge."
The three big plays also came from receivers that didn't have a varsity reception to their credit going into the season. All three showed big-play ability to go with the playmaker in Moore.
"It's so fun as a coach to see new guys step up and get to play and make plays," White said.
Even in defeat, Alexander has things to build on. The Spartans held Athens to just 46 yards rushing, including holding Moore to 13 yards on 13 carries. Alexander also gained 202 rushing yards of its own offensively.
If not for Athens' lightning-strike ability offensively, the Spartans might have been the team winning the opener.
"Up front we played really well," Alexander coach Earich Dean said. "I know they had a couple kids out up front, but I thought we did really well up front. I thought our linebackers covered real well. You just have to get to Moore and you have to make sure those big, tall receivers are covered downfield. They hit us three times. Three big pass plays."
After trailing 20-7 at halftime, Alexander (0-1, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) nearly came all the way back.
Quarterback Xander Karagosian’s 3-yard run up the middle allowed Alexander to cut Athens’ lead to 20-13 with still 6:55 remaining.
Alexander’s defense was able to come up with two stops inside the final six minutes, but Athens’ defense was also up to the task.
Alexander got the ball on its own 24-yard line with 5:22 left, but picked up a first down on Logan Neal’s 12-yard run. However, the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 TVC-Ohio) got the stop and Alexander punted on fourth-and-six from its own 40.
Athens threw three incomplete passes on the next drive, forcing a punt.
The Spartans got the ball back with 2:57 left, but quickly faced a fourth-and-11 from their own 45 yard-line.
That was when Harris came up with his interception, grabbing a pass out of the air that was intended for Alexander’s Logan Jenkins.
Athens took a knee from there, but not without some controversy.
After two kneel downs, Athens center Anthony Benton took his hand off the football prior to third down, and Alexander’s Gage Vincent jumped on it, as instructed by his coaching staff.
The officials initially signaled that it was Alexander’s ball with 31 seconds to play, that it was a live ball after the center had touched the football.
After huddling though, they ruled it was just a false start, as the centers are allowed to touch the ball due to the fact that officials don’t spot the football anymore as part of COVID-19 precautions.
"It was a new rule where the center spots the ball now because the referee doesn't," White said. "So you have to put the ball down and pick it back up. That's what he did. Apparently they thought it was a live ball."
Dean argued that point to the officials after the false-start ruling, but afterwards said it was probably the right call.
"I think they got the play right," he said. "I think it was a false start, but it's one of those things we're going to see, those types of plays just because of now how the center is controlling the football, and not the official."
Wheatley had five catches for 90 yards for Athens, while Whiting had four receptions for 130 yards, while Gail had nine carries for 45 yards.
Neal led Alexander with 71 yards on 14 carries. Jagger Cain had 62 yards on nine carries, thanks to his 55-yard first-half touchdown run.
Karagosian completed 3 of 7 passes for 33 yards, rushing for 65 yards on 12 carries.
The game was delayed twice due to lightning. The first delay came during pre-game, as the contest started 25 minutes late.
The second delay lasted just more than 30 minutes after lightning was spotted with 7:57 left in the second quarter.
It was all part of what was certainly a different season opener for both teams. With limited fan attendance and no bands for either school, the atmosphere was certainly more subdued.
With the limited scrimmages over the summer, teams are still working their way into the season in a lot of ways. The Bulldogs were able to come away with Friday's win, but White knows there's more work to be done.
"We had a few bright spots but as a coach it's hard right after the game to not think about anything but all the negatives you want to go fix," he said. "That's kind of where I am right now, but when you get a win in football, you don't play these enough to not enjoy the wins so I'm absolutely going to enjoy it and hope our team does too. But tonight left a lot to be desired. We have to get better."
Athens 20, Alexander 13
Athens 6 14 0 0 — 20
Alexander 0 7 0 0 — 7
AT — Brayden Whiting, 82-yard pass from Joey Moore (pass failed), 10:27, 1st
AT — Landon Wheatley, 49-yard pass from Joey Moore (Peyton Gail run), 9:23, 2nd
AL — Jagger Cain, 55-yard run (Keaton Pack kick), 8:53, 2nd
AT — Braxton Springer, 40-yard pass from Joey Moore (pass failed), 1:02, 2nd
AL — Xander Karagosian, 3-yard run (kick failed), 6:55, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
AT AL
First downs 13 11
Plays from scrimmage 54 51
Rushing (plys-yds) 25-46 39-202
Passing yards 272 46
Total net yards 318 248
Passes (cmp-att-int) 15-29-0 6-12-1
Fumbles (no-lost) 2-1 2-0
Penalties (no-yds) 10-91 2-0
Punts (no-avg) 6-35.7 7-33.1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Athens — Peyton Gail 9-45, Joey Moore 13-13, TEAM 3-(-12); Alexander — Logan Neal 14-71, Xander Karagosian 12-65, Jagger Cain 9-62 TD, Michael Lash II 4-6
PASSING
Athens — Joey Moore 15-29-0-272 3 TDs; Alexander — Xander Karagosian 3-7-1-33, Michael Lash II 3-5-0-13
RECEIVING
Athens — Brayden Whiting 4-130 TD, Landon Wheatley 5-90 TD, Braxton Springer 2-42 TD, Trey Harris 3-15, Shane McDade 1-(-5); Alexander — Cole Holland 1-30, Jagger Cain 3-14, Landen Althouse 1-1, Keaton Pack 1-1
