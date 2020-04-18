The Athens Bulldogs’ baseball team got on a bus in early March — before the world turned on its head — and took a trip down to Florida.
Athens spent a week in Baseball City, a dream location for any baseball fan, located south of Tampa.
The Bulldogs spent a lot of time on the diamond, got to scrimmage different squads and even soaked up some rays.
“It was a great trip,” Athens coach Todd Nuzum said. “I’m glad that we got to do that with this group here, with all the seniors we have this year. We went down there and we even got closer as a team.”
The trip took on even greater significance for the Bulldogs as the weeks have gone by. With the season currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no guarantee the ‘Dogs will get to take the field together again as a team.
While Nuzum is still hopeful for a season, he is grateful the team got that opportunity to bond in Florida. What started out as a preseason tuneup could end up being their final time together as high school baseball players.
“We had scrimmages,” Nuzum said. “We were on the baseball field for six, seven hours every day. It was just an awesome experience for me and hopefully it was for the kids too. We were on the beach some, in the ocean. It was just a great trip.
“If anything, it makes me feel somewhat relieved knowing that the seniors at least did get to make that trip.”
The Bulldogs got word that their practices and season would be put on hold while they were in Florida. They traveled back to Ohio uncertain what the future would hold for the 2020 season.
“At first we were really unsure, then NCAA (Tournament) was canceling, college baseball conferences were canceling,” Nuzum said. “We started to see that this may not be good. Now, we’re trying to stay as positive with the kids as we can.”
The Ohio High School Athletic Association initially postponed the season until at least April 6, then later pushed that date back to May 4. Spring sport athletes are left to do nothing but workout on their own and wait to see what will happen.
It’s a particularly difficult situation for the Bulldogs, a senior-heavy group that was seemingly poised to post one of the best seasons in the storied history of Athens baseball.
Athens went 21-8 a year ago, winning the program’s third Division II Southeast District title in the last four seasons.
The Bulldogs are 40-14 in the last two seasons under Nuzum, and graduated only two seniors from last year’s squad. They sky is the limit for the group, if they can just get a chance to compete.
“I think they’re staying positive,” Nuzum said. “I’m heartbroken for the kids and the families, especially for these seniors. They worked their butts off so hard for so long and put so much into this. It’s got to be tough. It’s tough for me, because this is one group that I was really looking forward to having a 25-, 30-game season with.”
Nate Trainer is the centerpiece of the Bulldogs’ attack. The shortstop and pitcher is the reigning Offensive and Defensive Most Valuable Player of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
A four-year starter, Trainer was ready to cap off a tremendous senior season. He was a Division III third-team all-Ohio selection as a 1,000-yard receiver in the fall, then an all-district basketball player in the winter. The best was seemingly yet to come during his senior season of baseball.
Trainer again is set to team up with ace lefty Jack Cornwell, a two-time all-TVC pick. Cornwell is entering his third season anchoring Athens’ pitching staff. Trainer and Cornwell give the Bulldogs the kind of one-two pitching combination that helps them thrive in tournament settings.
Rece Lonas also started as a freshman on a district championship team, and is part of Athens’ heralded senior class. Senior Reece Wallace is another returning all-league player as a third baseman and pitcher.
Junior Peyton Gail is back at center field, as he provided the most exciting moment of the 2019 season. His two-out, walk-off double to center field gave Athens a 5-4, extra-inning win in the district finals at Bob Wren Stadium over Warren.
It’s opportunities like those that will be robbed from athletes everywhere if the pandemic ultimately cancels the season. Gail’s walk-off winner set off a wild celebration on the field, providing a lifetime of memories for everyone involved in the unforgettable tournament win.
Nuzum said the Bulldogs are still doing what they can in the meantime, workouts being provided for players to follow to try and stay in the best shape they can even though the Florida trip is now more than a month in the past.
“We’re sending workouts to them on google classroom,” Nuzum said. “Just try to have a routine for them to stay active, stay in shape. Be doing stuff on their own if we do fire back up here.”
The OHSAA currently has a tentative date of May 4 for when teams can return to practice, with games allowed to commence on Saturday, May 9.
The TVC is prepared with a league schedule if the games occur. TVC-Ohio games would immediately begin that Saturday, and Athens’ TVC-Ohio opener would occur on Monday, May 11 at home against Nelsonville-York. The scheduled league finale would be Monday, June 8 at Alexander.
Nuzum said the Bulldogs would certainly be up for that challenge if it presents itself.
“I’ll play every day if I have to,” he said. “It’s going to be tough. Hopefully the kids have been following the routine and getting out there and throwing a little bit to their brother or whoever and staying in some sort of shape. I think if we can get back, we’d be very excited and we’ll go out and have some fun.”
Nuzum spent a good chunk of his day on Wednesday working on Rannow Field, making sure the Bulldogs’ home field remains ready in the hope that it can soon host games again.
“It gives me that feel that I’m keeping it ready,” he said. “Hopefully we can get things started back up and won’t have to scramble to get it ready if that time comes.”
Nuzum has also helped Athens City Schools in passing out meals and hot spots to students. Schools are shut down through April, and OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has stated that the spring sports season will be canceled if schools remain closed.
The Bulldogs will play the waiting game, just like everyone else, as the future of the spring season hangs in the balance.
“This whole thing is a surreal deal,” Nuzum said. “In these times, you’re usually looking for sports to be an outlet for people. It’s not the escape right now. It’s tough. It’s tough for everyone.”
