Athens coach Mickey Cozart said he's never seen a year with so much balance in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
"I told the guys in the locker room, I don't remember as long as I've been around, a 9-3 team winning the league," Cozart said. "I think it's possible this year. You could see couple teams at the top with three losses."
The Bulldogs are doing their part to add to the unpredictability of the TVC-Ohio season.
Athens pulled off its second huge league victory in as many weeks, knocking Alexander off of the top spot with a 48-39 victory in front of a big crowd at McAfee Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (3-9, 2-3 TVC-Ohio) knocked Wellston out of a first-place tie last week, and they did the same thing to Alexander on Friday.
"Tonight, we played four quarters of basketball," Cozart said. "We had very few long-term lapses."
Athens controlled the game with defense, limiting the production of Alexander (7-8, 4-2 TVC-Ohio) and its standout junior guard Kyler D'Augustino.
D'Augustino has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, and has topped 30 points seven times.
Athens held him to 13 points, as he also had seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.
"D'Augustino is a heck of a ball player and we held him to 13 tonight," Cozart said. "Our guys responded with what we asked them to do and they did it as well as they could."
It was a team effort for Athens defensively, as multiple defenders collapsed on D'Augustino anytime he drove into the paint. He was just 1 of 7 from 3-point range as well. A deadly accurate shot from long range, D'Augustino couldn't find a rhythm on Friday.
"Our guys were constantly talking about where he was," Cozart said. "If Landon (Wheatley) got beat, Nathan Shadik was there to help. Everywhere he went, we sent somebody to help."
Alexander was just 2 of 14 as a team from 3-point range. On the other side, Athens was 8 of 16 from deep.
Nathan Shadik led the way, making 6 of his 9 3-point attempts. He led the Bulldogs with 21 points, and seemingly found a way to hit a big shot every time Athens needed it.
Cozart said he got on Shadik for passing up opens 3s early in the game.
"There were three times in that game where I had to literally scream at him in the first half to shoot the ball," he said. "He just wasn't looking for it. Then he made a couple and he started feeling pretty good about himself. I didn't have to tell him to shoot it anymore."
Levi Neal made Athens' other two 3-pointers, as he finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals off the bench.
Cozart said Neal was limited in practice this week with a tweaked ankle, but the junior showed no signs of that against Alexander.
"You know how it is, you see the ball go through the net a couple times and all of a sudden you forget about little tweaks," Cozart said. "You're just thinking of making the next shot."
Athens controlled the majority of the game, as Alexander's final lead came at 14-11 early in the second quarter on Zach Barnhouse's three-point play.
Neal answered with one of his 3-pointers, starting a 9-0 run that gave Athens the lead the rest of the way.
Alexander would make runs, but Athens always stayed ahead. D'Augustino was fouled with no time left on the first-half clock, making two free throws to allow Alexander to trail just 20-19 at halftime.
Athens started the third quarter on an 11-4 run, leading 31-23 after Shadik made three consecutive 3-pointers.
Shadik also put an end to Alexander's final surge. The Spartans scored seven points in a row, trailing just 38-35 with 5:00 to play after a Dylan Allison 3-pointer.
The Spartans had a chance to get closer. Neal missed the front end of a one-and-the-bonus situation with 3:42 left.
Landon Wheatley fought for the offensive rebound, the basketball quickly finding its way to Shadik.
The junior put up another 3-pointer, hitting nothing but net to restore Athens with a 41-35 lead.
Cozart said it was the kind of huge momentum swing that has gone against Athens most of the season.
"It's nice to be on the other side of it," he said.
The shot started a game-clinching 7-0 run, the Bulldogs going ahead 45-35 after two Neal free throws with 2:31 remaining.
Jagger Cain, Braydin McKee and Barnhouse all added seven points apiece for Alexander, which lost at Athens for the 11th season in a row.
Derrick Welsh had another all-around solid game for Athens with nine points on 4 of 5 shooting, with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.
The Bulldogs went two weeks without a game over the holidays. Cozart said the extra time on the practice court has allowed Athens to find its recent success.
Athens is 2-2 in the new year, also leading in the fourth quarter before losing to Warren last Tuesday.
"We worked pretty hard for two straight weeks," Cozart said. "We had 13 days off. We changed our mindset, our processes and our last four games I think we played really well."
The Bulldogs are still the reigning three-time defending TVC-Ohio champions. An 0-3 start to league play put them behind the rest of the league, but they are showing they'll still factor into how the race will be won.
Vinton County and Meigs each have just one league loss, but postponements have disrupted both the Vikings' and Marauders' schedules. Vinton County and Meigs both still have to play at Athens later in the season.
There is still a long way to go before determining the TVC-Ohio champion in 2022. For now, it's anyone's guess as to how it will play out, but Athens will certainly have the rest of the league's attention after the last two weeks.
"The league is very balanced," Cozart said. "The top three teams — Alexander, Meigs and Vinton — are all good basketball clubs. They can beat anybody on any given night. If we play like that, who knows?"
Athens 48, Alexander 39
Alexander;9;10;9;11;—;39
Athens;8;12;15;13;—;48
ALEXANDER 39 (7-8, 4-2 TVC-Ohio)
Jagger Cain 3 1-2 7, Braydin McKee 2 3-4 7, Kyler D'Augustino 5 2-5 13, Alex Norris 0 0-0 0, Zach Barnhouse 3 1-1 7, Dylan Allison 2 0-0 5, Jace Ervin 0 0-0 0, Stanley Viny 0 0-0 0, Levi Thompson 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 7-12 39; 3-point field goals: 2 (D'Augustino, Allison 1 apiece)
ATHENS 48 (3-9, 2-3 TVC-Ohio)
Sam Goldsberry 0 0-0 0, Nathan Shadik 6 3-4 21, Landon Wheatley 2 0-0 4, Derrick Welsh 4 1-3 9, Luke Brandes 0 0-0 0, Levi Neal 4 2-3 12, Clay Boeninger 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 17 6-10 48; 3-point field goals: 8 (Shadik 6, Neal 2)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 15-50 (.300), 3-point field goals 2-14 (.143), Athens 17-36 (.472), 3-point field goals 8-16 (.500); Free throws — Alexander 7-12 (.583), Athens 6-10 (.600); Rebounds — Alexander 29 (D'Augustino 7), Athens 30 (Welsh 10); Assists — Alexander 8 (D'Augustino 4), Athens 11 (Welsh 4); Blocks — Alexander 1 (D'Augustino 1), Athens 3 (Welsh 3); Turnovers — Alexander 15, Athens 24; Steals — Alexander 9 (D'Augustino 6), Athens 13 (Shadik, Welsh, Neal 3 apiece); Team fouls — Alexander 13, Athens 12; JV game — Athens 40, Alexander 11.
