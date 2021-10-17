STEWART — The Athens Bulldogs were back in familiar territory, while the Federal Hocking Lancers made program history.
The Tri-Valley Conference cross country meet was held Saturday morning at Federal Hocking High School.
Athens claimed team titles in the boys and girls TVC-Ohio races, while Belpre boys and Federal Hocking girls claimed TVC-Hocking team championships.
It was the sixth year in a row the Bulldog boys claimed a TVC-Ohio team title, and the program has won 11 since joining the league in 2008.
The Athens girls won for the second year in a row, and for the 11th time since 2008.
Belpre boys are also a repeat champion, as the Golden Eagles won a boys team TVC title for the 18th time.
It was history in the girls' TVC-Hocking race, however. Federal Hocking won a TVC cross country team championship for the first time in either boys or girls competition.
The Lancers had a nearly perfect score of 19, finishing ahead of second-place South Gallia (44 points) and third-place Southern (59 points).
Eastern had won all 10 girls' TVC-Hocking team titles since the league split into separate Ohio and Hocking divisions for cross country in 2011.
Federal Hocking senior Rosemary Stephens repeated as the individual TVC-Hocking champion. She won on her home course with a time of 20:42.27.
The top seven in each division earned all-league honors.
The Lancers had the top four scorers among the three qualifying teams. Piper Biesinger was fifth overall among Hocking runners with a time of 22:27.55.
Federal Hocking's Emma Lucas was sixth overall with a time of 22:53.62. Olivia Amlin was eighth overall at 24:30.89.
The Lancers' team scoring was rounded out by Sage Helon, who was 16th overall with a time of 27:20.51.
Federal Hocking's Magnolia Ballew also competed on Saturday, finishing 23rd with a time of 32:22.14.
Trimble's Alison McCoy was 12th in the Hocking field with a time of 25:12.10.
In the Ohio Division, Athens cruised to the girls' team title with 26 points. River Valley and Vinton County were tied for second with 52 points.
Athens had three of the top four runners in the Ohio Division. Sarah Deering was second with a time of 20:13.21.
She was followed closely by her teammates, Raney Riddlebarger and Ashlyn Webb.
Riddlebarger was third at 20:56.59, while Webb was fourth at 20:58.93.
Athens' Emma Ulbrich was ninth at 22:10.88. Shelby Davenport rounded out Athens' team scoring with a time of 22:27.50, good for 11th overall.
Athens' top seven was rounded out by Ruby Krisher (14th, 23:07.09) and Ava Pettey (16th, 23:37.69).
River Valley's Lauren Twyman repeated as the individual champion, posting a time of 19:33.82.
Alexander was led by all-league performer Leah Esselburn, who was sixth with a time of 21:25.15.
Nelsonville-York was led by Alayna Okulich, who was 10th overall with a time of 22:32.21.
Vinton County was led by the duo of Josie Mulhern and Madi Deck.
Mulhern was seventh with a time of 21:47.26, while Deck followed at eighth with a time of 22:08.74.
Athens edged Vinton County in the boys race. The Bulldogs won with 36 points, while the Vikings were second with 41 points.
River Valley was third with 65 points and Alexander was fourth with 86 points.
Athens topped the Vikings thanks to having its top five runners among the top-11 scorers, as well as its top seven runners finishing in the top 16. Vinton County's top five were within the top 18 scorers.
Athens junior Erik Dabelko continued another streak for the Bulldogs when he took first place overall with a time of 17:26.49.
The Bulldogs have had the male individual TVC-Ohio champion each of the last 10 seasons.
The rest of Athens' top-five scorers were made up of Jacob Bourque (fifth overall, 18:06.47), Sullivan Pelot (ninth, 18:36.18), Colin Anderson (10th, 18:36.19) and Kyle Pero (11th, 18:43.37).
Athens' top seven was rounded out by Henry Wagner (14th, 19:05.39) and Junu Park (17th, 19:46.83).
Vinton County was led by Samuel Boyd (second overall, 17:35.58), Jackson Walker (sixth, 18:16.20), Blake Swaim (seventh, 18:18.14), Caleb Lindner (eighth, 18:28.47) and Aidan Porter (19th, 20:31.53).
Alexander was led by Tyler Wallace, who was fourth overall with a time of 18:03.21.
Wellston was led by Nik Hill, who was 12th overall with a time of 18:59.06.
Belpre won the boys' TVC-Hocking crown by scoring 35 points, topping runner-up Waterford (41 points). Eastern was third with 54 points.
Eastern's Brayden Obrien won the individual TVC-Hocking race with a time of 16:30.03. He is the first Eagle male runner to claim an individual league title since Michael Owen won in 2006.
The top-seven TVC-Hocking finishers included Eastern's Connor Nolan (second, 17:18.36), Federal Hocking's Brayden Tabler (third, 17:34.75), Belpre's Nick Diaz (fourth, 17:50.03), Belpre's Carter Norman (fifth, 17:55.80), South Gallia's Gabe Frazee (sixth, 18:07.02) and Belpre's Johnny Miller (seventh, 18:08.53).
Trimble was led by Cameron Williams, who was 25th with a time of 21:54.65.
