The Athens High School and Federal Hocking High School swim teams traveled to Coshocton on Saturday for the River View Invitational.
The Bulldogs and Lancers faced tough competition from host River View, East Knox, Mount Vernon and New Philadelphia High Schools.
The Lady Bulldogs from Athens (80) captured the team title with a mere one-point victory over second place New Philadelphia (79), third place River View (65), fourth place Mount Vernon (58.5), and fifth place East Knox (6).
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was senior Kristina Rana who won both of her individual events, the 200 Individual Medley and 400 Freestyle. Izzy Pittaway captured the 200 Freestyle title. Nikki Bean placed first in the 50 Freestyle and Lourdes Benencia Courreges led the field in the 100 Breaststroke.
Rana, Bean, Sarah Deering and Benencia Courreges joined forces to win the 200 Medley Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay races.
On the boys' side, the Bulldogs (61) placed second overall to champion River View (101). Rounding out the field were New Philadelphia (57), Mount Vernon (33), Federal Hocking (17), and East Knox (0).
Junior Cole Huebner's double victories in the 200 Free and 100 Butterfly and Caleb Huebner's 400 Freestyle win led the way for Athens.
The Federal Hocking Lancers top finishes were turned in by senior Ashton Tucker's fifth place in the 100 Freestyle and Senior Jake Clark's fifth place in the 100 Backstroke.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, the Bulldogs and Lancers will travel to Olentangy for a dual meet in Columbus.
